TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Gallaudet University, the worldwide leader in deaf education headquartered in Washington, D.C., have announced a partnership in early childhood deaf education.
The purpose of the partnership is to address a lack of focus on accessible language.
The new program will be housed at AIDB’s campus in Talladega, according to a Gallaudet University press release.
Groundbreaking educational neuroscience and linguistics research conducted at Gallaudet University has shown the “first few years of life are critical for language acquisition and sets children up for success later in life,” the release notes.
The program will serve early interventionists and educators who are responsible for exposing deaf children to language.
“We are thrilled to be working with Gallaudet University on this important initiative,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. “Through this partnership, we will be able to provide needed training and support to professionals, families and children, with the goal of making sure language is accessible for all people who are deaf and hard of hearing.”
According to the release, the nine-state partnership with Gallaudet’s renowned Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center (Clerc Center) “establishes a first-of-its-kind network of resources and tools for professionals and parents of deaf and hard of hearing children from birth through age 3.”
States participating in the partnership include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
In fiscal year 2019, Congress recognized the critical importance of early language access for the deaf community and supported the creation of this regional partnership with Gallaudet and the Southeast region, the release adds.
“We are grateful to (U.S.) Sen. (Richard) Shelby, our entire Alabama congressional delegation in Washington and the U.S. Department of Education for recognizing this critical need and supporting this groundbreaking partnership,” Mascia said. “It is an honor for AIDB, along with Gallaudet University, to take on a leadership role in setting the standard for serving individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing, nationwide.”
Added AIDB Executive Director of Special Projects Dennis Gilliam, “Language acquisition and exposure to language are paramount to the development of children. Access to language is even more critical for children who have hearing difference.
“AIDB’s partnership with Gallaudet University brings an amazing group of professionals together with a common mission to provide early language access to infants and toddlers with hearing difference. The goal of this project is to close the language gap and to ensure linguistic benchmarks are being met in order for students to be 'school ready.’ I look forward to the tremendous impact this will have in our state and region.”
