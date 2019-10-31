TALLADEGA -- Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind elementary students made the rounds trick or treating Thursday dressed in Halloween costumes.
In addition to going to all the school offices, they also made visits to Alabama Industries for the Blind, the Talladega Regional Center, the Talladega County Judicial Building and the Talladega County Courthouse.
In the photos, Alabama School for the Deaf teacher Brooke Smith tries to keep Emma Reese dry as they head into the courthouse, and students get treats from employees in the courthouse.