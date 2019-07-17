The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind earned an unmodified audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2018
The report from the state Auditors of Public Accounts indicates that no findings were reported for the fiscal year of Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018, an AIDB press release states.
AIDB earned an “unmodified” audit opinion, which reflects that financial statements and the review process gave a true and fair view of business functions for the second straight year, according to the report issued by Chief Examiner Rachel L. Riddle.
“An unmodified opinion is the best rating given by public examiners and we are very pleased that our efforts to ensure financial accountability have earned these results again this year,” said AIDB President Dr. John Mascia. “Our financial and administrative staff are to be congratulated for their commitment and due diligence in ensuring AIDB’s fiscal accountability.”
The audit found no issues with internal controls, no issues of non-compliance with Government Auditing Standards and no other reportable conditions.
“In our opinion, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind complied, in all material respects, with the types of compliance requirements on each of its major federal programs for the year ended September 30, 2018,” the report states.
“AIDB has a unique mission, and effective management of resources is critical if we are to meet the diverse demands of residential, outreach, job training and employment services,” Mascia said. “We regard our financial management as an investment in the people we serve and hold ourselves and our outcomes to a high standard of accountability.”
AIDB is a state agency that embraces a wide range of programs from education to rehabilitation to manufacturing, which presents a unique challenge to examiners as they review multi-dimensional financial operations.
The institute includes three residential campuses for children; a rehabilitation facility for adults; a statewide network of outreach services, including eight regional centers in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Tuscumbia; a manufacturing complex in two locations and management of four military base supply stores in Alabama and Georgia; and outreach to public school students in Alabama. AIDB serves more than 26,000 individuals annually.
