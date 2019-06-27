TALLADEGA -- After more than three decades of serving the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner has announced her retirement.
Friday is her last official day on the job.
Hanner joined the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind staff in October of 1980 as a media relations specialist. She has served as AIDB Director of Institutional Advancement since 1996.
“I always wanted a job where I could make a difference each day,” Hanner said.
She received her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The Talladega native said she originally didn’t plan on returning home after living in Birmingham for five years.
According to Hanner, God had other plans.
In late 1979, then-AIDB President Jack Hawkins created the Public Relations and Fundraising Department, Hanner noted.
“Bill Edwards from Sylacauga and I were the first PR employees at AIDB,” Hanner said. “It became my dream job and God’s calling for me. I’ve been very blessed.”
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said Hanner, along with her dedicated work ethic, will be deeply missed.
“Lynne means so much to me, not just as a colleague, but also as a very dear friend,” Mascia said.“She will leave behind a legacy of how we tell our story. She never focused on someone’s disability. She always saw possibility.”
Mascia added one of Hanner’s strengths was her dedication to the institution and its mission.
“Over the years, Lynne has spent a tremendous amount of time with members of the blind, deaf and deafblind community,” Mascia said. “She truly got to know them and their own unique story.
“I’m very grateful for all that Lynne has done to support AIDB. She will be forever a member of the AIDB family.”
AIDB board of trustees member and former Alabama School for the Blind Principal Ronnie Garett added, “She probably knows as many former and current students as anyone. She has always been very helpful with the deaf and blind community.”
Echoed wife Joan Garret, who serves on the Alabama Council of the Blind and spearheads the annual Dancing With Dega Stars fundraiser, “Lynne has been a wonderful friend to me over the years. She is a wonderful writer and has been an asset to AIDB. She has always supported me and Dancing with Dega Stars.”
During her 38 years at AIDB, Hanner coordinated million dollar-plus building campaigns, including the Dothan Regional Center, numerous dormitories and the Landreth Music Center.
“The Dothan Regional Center was my first fundraising project,” Hanner said. “It’s amazing to see how much the institution has grown. People not just in Alabama, but across the country and the world, now know about AIDB. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Hanner has also been a community leader in Talladega for many years. She has served in multiple civic organizations such as the Talladega Rotary Club, where she has been a member for 15 years.
“Lynne truly has a servant’s heart,” Talladega Rotary Club Secretary Cindy Pennington said.
Hanner is the co-author of “The Ties That Bind,” a collection of historical remembrances of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, written in celebration of AIDB’s 150th anniversary in 2008.
“It amazes me how much she knows about AIDB and its rich history,” Pennington said. “She is a walking encyclopedia of AIDB. I know she will be missed. She is leaving behind very big shoes to fill.”
Hanner’s AIDB writings have been featured in numerous publications, including USA Today, The New York Times, TIME, Newsweek, People and more.
AIDB Director of Senior Services and Talladega City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson added, “Lynne has been an outstanding professional during her time at AIDB. She will be sincerely missed. We are all thankful for all that she has done and we wish her the very best.”
Hanner said in her newly-found free time, she plans to enjoy her hobbies of “quilting, traveling and photography.”
The self-proclaimed AIDB storyteller offered the following advice to the future AIDB director of institutional advancement: “You have to bring heart to this job. It will take someone with creativity and compassion to build relationships with others.”
When asked what she will miss most about her time at AIDB, Hanner replied, “Telling AIDB’s many stories and watching it continue to grow. It has been an honor and privilege”