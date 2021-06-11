AIDB buses ready for upcoming school year

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s buses have passed their state inspection with flying colors.
“The state of Alabama’s Department of Education Pupil Transportation Service found no major deficiencies for 2021 in its annual review and inspection of these buses,” according to a press release. “State inspection is a thorough, three-day process that includes items ranging from general cleanliness to the integrity of the brake and steering and safety systems.”
The inspection covered 31 buses altogether, including 25 of the heavier type C buses and six of the slightly lighter Type A buses.
AIDB transportation director Sammy Gilliam said the schools’ fleet also comprised an additional 125 maintenance and support vehicles. “With AIDB constantly on the move, maintenance and troubleshooting become constant, rather than occasional, duties for our certified bus technicians. It is their dedication and hard work (that) keeps our vehicles safe and operational. I am pleased that this inspection confirms our commitment to safety and quality service.”
According to the release, AIDB’s fleet is unique in that “every student route bus is considered a special needs vehicle and outfitted accordingly. AIDB operates an extensive statewide transportation system, coordinating daily bus routes and transporting students daily to and from a seven-county area surrounding Talladega and to the Montgomery and Huntsville regions weekly.”