TALLADEGA -- During its quarterly meeting Tuesday, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind board of trustees recognized students from two of its athletic teams.
Both the Alabama School for the Deaf football team and the Alabama School for the Blind wrestling team were honored for their recent accomplishments.
The ASD Silent Warriors were named the “Mason Dixon 11-man Team Champions” for the 2018 season.
AIDB officials said the team competed against three states during the competition and finished with a record of 5-4.
It was also the team’s first year to include students from ASB.
“The ASD Silent Warriors fully embraced the diverse and limitless philosophy of AIDB by expanding its team to include, and made team history, with a blind starting quarterback,” AIDB President Dr. John Masica said. “We are so proud of their hard work and for coming together to work as a team.”
Members of the Silent Warrior football team for the 2018 season included Zachary Beaver, Shelby; Austin Brown, Fort Payne; Kaleb Buck, Alexander City; Geordon Carter, Mobile; Cullen Crook, Talladega; Bodgan Dailey, Montevallo; Taylor Dubose, Talladega; Austin Hayes, Cullman; Jacob Johnson, Cleveland, Tennessee; Josh Kelley, Dothan; Jaquavious McCrae, Eufaula; Cory McKinnie, Enterprise; Dallas McMullen-Schifferle, Helfin; Quindarius Millhouse, Tuscaloosa; Michael Paige, Phoenix City; David Palacios-Campos, Pelham; Stacey Phillips, Talladega; Jaquan Rankins, Monroeville; Ty’Qarevious Robinson, LaFayette; A.J. Simon, Mobile; Sedrick Smith, Mobile; Denijah Swain, Talladega; Addison Taylor, Guntersville, Edmund Wilkins, Tuscaloosa, Vitroni Williams, Luverne; Daymion Winfrey, Talladega; and Tanner Wood, Birmingham.
The ASD Silent Warriors were coached by Paul Kulick, Walter Ripley, Cedric Tyson and Marlon White.
The board also recognized the ASB wrestling team for its outstanding 2018 season.
ASB was named champion of the South Central Association of Schools for the Blind (SCASB) wrestling competition for the 17th consecutive year.
AIDB officials added several ASB wrestlers also scored first in their respected weight classes.
“I was fortunate enough to attend the competition in Baton Rogue, (Louisiana), with my family,” Mascia said. “We were all so impressed with ASB’s pure level of domination. We are proud of them and their continued success.”
Members of the 2018 ASB Redskin wrestling team includedKameron Hardy, Birmingham; Ny’Dariun Jones, Monroeville; Jacquez Wright, Birmingham; Cassius Edwards, Jacksonville; Trenton Williams, Talladega; Donovan Burch, Pell City; Tanner Wood, Birmingham; Michael White, Detroit; Geordon Carter, Mobile; Ean Haynes, Tuscumbia; Chris Brown, Brighton; Cedric Brown, Hueytown; Jay Tinniehill, Talladega; and Daymion Winfrey, Talladega.
The ASB Redskin wrestling team was trained and coached by Troy Haynes, Jimmy Dean and Josh Haynes.
“We are so thankful and proud of the bond that was established between members of the wrestling and football team,” Masica said. “They have become like family to one another over the past year, and they truly demonstrate what it means to be limitless.”
The next AIDB board of trustees meeting will be Tuesday, May 21.
Additional business discussed during Tuesday’s meeting will be covered in future editions of The Daily Home.
For more information, contact AIDB Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner at 256-761-3206.