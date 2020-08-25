AIDB board of trustees OKs budget for new fiscal year

TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind board of trustees approved a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year during its quarterly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
According to AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, the outlook for state funding is brighter than most people expected, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s economy.
“It’s much more positive than most people thought,” he said. “We haven’t seen the general decrease in tax revenue people expected, and I am told there will be no proration, at least not in the first quarter and possibly not at all.”
The one dark cloud on the horizon was the Alabama Industries for the Blind, which will lose between $800,000 and $1 million by the end of the fiscal year. Those losses will be offset by savings in other areas of the budget. The actual shortfall will be significantly less than the up $2 million previously projected.
More importantly, Mascia said, was that everyone was still employed, there was no threat of layoffs and the shortfalls were not likely to last.
“We will see an increase, but we are prepared for a deficit,” he said. “When we ramp back up, we already have the inventory available.”
This year’s total appropriation is $92,880,784, with an exact equal amount budgeted for expenditures. AIDB received an additional $1 million expenditure from the state this year, Mascia said.
The board also agreed to use current funds from the existing budget to purchase four new, 10-seater buses to replace two 1999 models and two 1998 models.
The new buses will feature chairlifts and seat belts toward the front of the bus, Mascia said. The money will come from excess funds in the current budget that will have to be spent by the end of the fiscal year.
Also last week, the board:
Received an unmodified audit, which included only one finding, which was corrected. The finding involved a memo affecting part-time bus drivers that was signed by a previous administration in 2008;
Made three minor changes to the policies regarding state retirement, part-time supplemental positions and annual leave;
Appointed new members to the sick leave bank committee;
Heard that a $1.8 million renovation of Rogers Hall was in the mobilization process, and that a $3.7 million renovation at Graves Hall would be bid in July;
Discussed acquisition of property for a new regional center in the Opelika/Auburn area and a partnership with Gallaudet University for a north campus in Decatur. No concrete action was taken, although the Decatur property would have to be renovated in stages and probably require a $28 million bond issue;
Discussed, but took no action on, possibly changing the names of the ASB Redskins mascot and Graves Hall. The latter is named for former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves, who was a progressive in his day but was nonetheless a member of the Klu Klux Klan. Mascia was asked to work closely with the alumni associations before recommending any specific action;
Approved the personnel actions as submitted;
Presented Masica with a stellar evaluation. Scores of 7 to 9 are considered commendable; more than 90 percent of Mascia’s scores were 9s, and the rest were 8s; and
Appointed the nominating committee for the coming year.