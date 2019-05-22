TALLADEGA -- During its quarterly meeting Tuesday, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind board of trustees approved a contract in the amount of $410,000 with Eugene Turner Construction for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) work at Oliver Hall on the Alabama School for the Blind campus.
The work includes replacing the old boiler/chiller system with a new high efficiency HVAC system, AIDB officials note.
“The new system will improve efficiency by at least 33 percent,” AIDB Physical Plant Director Joey Hutto said.
AIDB officials said the HVAC project is set to begin next week and is expected to be complete by the end of summer.
In other business, the board:
Recognized the 27 graduating seniors from ASB, Alabama School for the Deaf and Helen Keller School;
Recognized 45 AIDB employees who retired during the 2018-19 school year. A luncheon was held in their honor prior to Tuesday’s meeting;
Approved a resolution honoring Helen Keller agriscience teacher Rachel Chastain for being named one of eight National Agriculture in the Classroom Award winners;
Approved a resolution honoring the ASB girls track team for receiving first place in the South Central Associations of Schools for the Blind track and field competition in April;
Approved a resolution honoring the Helen Keller School powerlifting team for winning the state title last February;
Announced the Joe Tom Agricultural Center is near completion; and
Announced work will begin next week at Hawkins Chapel to install a wheelchair lift and elevator.
The next AIDB board of trustees meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20.