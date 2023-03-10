AIDB benefactor honored at dinner

Earlier this month, M. P. (Pat) Greene was recognized at a special dinner held in his honor at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Greene is not only the co-founder of the Marianna Greene Henry Special Equestrian Center at AIDB, but has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, AIDB Foundation Board of Directors and on the MGH Foundation Board of Directors, services spanning more than three decades.
“I want to thank AIDB and AIDB Foundation for honoring me. MGH is not just me. There have been so many people involved in this program who have made it possible. The children we serve are the most important people of all,” said Greene.
Greene, along with his wife Marilyn, founded MGH in 1994 in memory of their daughter, Marianna, who had dreamed of starting an equine therapy program for children before her untimely death. MGH soon grew into a first-class program accredited by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International offering therapeutic programs to AIDB students such as hippotherapy and equine-facilitated learning, psychotherapy and speech therapy.
“Helen Keller once said, ‘There is just one way to make sure of immortality, and that is to love this life and live it as richly and helpfully as we can.’ Truer words could not be spoken about Pat, who has lived a rich life of service to the children served here at AIDB,” said John Mascia, Au.D., president, AIDB. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of children have had their lives improved by their opportunity to take part in the Marianna Greene Henry Special Equestrian Program. Through Mr. Greene’s unending efforts in fundraising and sharing the opportunities created at MGH, lives have been changed for the better.”
“The AIDB Foundation is honored to celebrate Mr. Pat Greene, who has embodied the spirit of partnership that makes AIDB limitless,” said Allen Cope, president, AIDB Foundation Board of Directors. “We are incredibly thankful for Mr. Greene. His commitment to honor Marianna’s dream to help the students of AIDB is an inspiration.”