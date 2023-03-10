 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AIDB benefactor honored at dinner

M. P. (Pat) Greene co-founded equine therapy program

greene honored

Pat Greene (middle) was honored at a AIDB Foundation dinner. Also pictured alongside him are AIDB President John Mascia (left) and AIDB Foundation President Allen Cope (right.) 

Earlier this month, M. P. (Pat) Greene was recognized at a special dinner held in his honor at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. 

Greene is not only the co-founder of the Marianna Greene Henry Special Equestrian Center at AIDB, but has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, AIDB Foundation Board of Directors and on the MGH Foundation Board of Directors, services spanning more than three decades.