AIB employee Estefani Colmenero becomes naturalized U.S. citizen

TALLADEGA -- Estefani Colmenero has never let being blind prevent her from chasing her goals and dreams, and earlier this month, one of those dreams became a reality.
On Feb. 6 in a ceremony in Montgomery, Colmenero, an employee at the Alabama Industries for the Blind in Talladega, became a United States citizen.
“It’s really, really an honor,” Colmenero said. “Becoming a citizen and going through the process the right way is the least anyone could do who wasn’t born here. It’s important to do the right thing and give back to the people who helped raise me.”
She has been employed as an AIB production worker since 2007.
“I get to help make things for the military, which is great,” she said.
Colmenero took her Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Montgomery. She has lived in the U.S., legally, for more than 30 years.
“I’ve always felt like a citizen of this country because it’s all I’ve ever known, but it’s nice for it to finally be official,” she said.
The oath was the final step in the naturalization process, which Colmenero said took months to complete.
Prior to taking her oath, Colmenero had to fill out a N-400, which is the official application form for naturalization.
After her application was approved, Colmenero had to take and pass a 10-question civics test, which was given to her orally.
“I’m grateful to everyone who helped me and believed in me,” she said.
AIB human resource technician Terry McKee is a co-worker and friend of Colmenero.
“She’s like a daughter to me and my wife,” McKee said. “We wanted to do all we could to help make this happen.”
Colmenero said McKee helped her study for the civics exam and fill out paperwork.
“There were 100 questions to study,” she said.
Colmenero said the test questions included “How many justices are on the Supreme Court?” and “Who wrote the Federalist Papers?”
“They were so impressed with how well she knew the answers,” McKee said. “She studied hard.”
Colmenero is a native of Mexico City who first came to the U.S. as an infant.
“My mom came to the country first. She wanted to provide a better life for me.”
Colmenero continued, “In Mexico, blind people aren’t given the same opportunities that we are here in America.”
Colmenero said she was reunited with her mother at around age 2, and they resided in Riverside, California, throughout her childhood with her younger sister and stepfather.
“My stepfather was able to teach me English,” she said. “He wanted me to be able to communicate. He thought it would be difficult enough for me being blind. Because of his help, I was able to go to public school and everything.”
Colmenero said she heard about AIDB from a friend in California when she was about 18.
“I decided to take a Greyhound bus to Alabama,” she said. “It wasn’t until I got to Arizona that I realized how big of a deal it was. The trip took about 2 1/2 days.”
Shortly after arriving in Alabama, Colmenero was enrolled in E.H. Gentry’s work experience program.
Colmenero added that despite being blind, it has never stopped her from being independent and reaching her goals.
“You can do anything you want if you work hard enough,” she said. “There may be challenges, but there is always a way.”
Colmenero said she is the most excited about being able to vote -- and plans to register as a Republican.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “I would love to become a senator one day and help others like myself who are blind and want to become U.S. citizens.”