AHSAA realignment: 2 shift up, 3 go down in classification

The Daily Home’s coverage area has five schools that will be changing classifications for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its biennial reclassification Tuesday morning. The association also released league alignments for fall sports. League alignments for winter and spring sports will be released after those seasons are completed for the 2019-20 academic year.
The AHSAA reclassifies member schools every two years based on attendance figures provided by the state Department of Education and private schools.
Talladega’s football team will return to Class 5A after spending the past two seasons in 4A.
The Tigers will compete in 5A, Region 4 with Sylacauga, Beauregard, Central Clay County, Elmore County, Holtville and Tallassee.
Head coach Shannon Felder led Talladega to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history last season. Felder was surprised by the move back to 5A.
“I’m shocked,” Felder said. “When I looked at our numbers, they still had us listed in 4A. We are in the region with the (two-time) defending 5A champion, Central Clay. Beauregard, I know they have been down a little bit, but they have been there and done that. We are in there with Sylacauga and Tallassee -- they both have good teams.
“We are in a different situation than we anticipated. We heard some other things, like we were going to be with Anniston, Jacksonville and all of those guys (in 4A). At least we know who we are playing. Now, we have to go get ready for them.”
Lincoln also moved up to 5A from 4A. The Golden Bears will compete in 5A, Region 6 against Alexandria, Center Point, Comer, Hayden, Leeds, Moody and St. Clair County.
“It is exciting,” LIncoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “We knew with our numbers that we were going to be 5A. It all came down to where they were going to put us. Were they going to put us down south like we were the last time that we were 5A, or (in) the north region?
“I think they did all right. They have us relatively close to all the teams in our region on the I-20 corridor … We have been building our teams up to get ready to be back in 5A ball. We were very successful in 4A. Now, we are ready to go tackle 5A.”
After spending two seasons in 5A, Munford is dropping back down to 4A. The Lions will compete in Region 4 with Anniston, Jacksonville, Cleburne County, Cherokee County, Handley and White Plains.
“We just came out of a really good region and we are going into a really competitive 4A region with a state finalist in Jacksonville and a state semifinalist in Anniston,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “It is a lot of good programs that have been successful in recent years. It will be a good region,”
Childersburg will drop to 3A from 4A. The Tigers will be competing in 3A for the first time since 1983.
Childersburg will compete in Region 4 against Goshen, Beulah, Dadeville, Montgomery Catholic, Pike County and Reeltown.
“I think it is somewhat of a surprise,” Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly said. “The rumor has always been that Childersburg would go to 3A, but I never put too much stock into it.
“Now, obviously, with a shift in population, that made 3A a possibility. We will just be 3A for one cycle if I had to guess. I think we will be in 4A the next cycle. For the next couple of years, we will see how 3A goes.”
The Tigers were originally in Region 5 with Piedmont, Ohatchee, Wellborn and Pleasant Valley, but miscalculations by the AHSAA sent Saint James from Region 4 to Class 4A,
“We are going from one loaded region to another,” Beverly said. “I don't really know if there are any advantages going to 3A, but the disadvantage is the travel.
“Not a lot of big changes for our football program. We have had a tough schedule every year that I have been here. In year one and year two, we played (6A) Pell City. We’ve never had cupcakes (on our schedule) since I have been here and we are not going to have any cupcakes moving forward.”
B.B. Comer, which is competing in 3A in 2019-20, will move down to 2A for the first time since 1983 next fall. The Tigers are coming off a 6-6 record and second-round playoff berth.
Comer will compete in Region 4 with Fayetteville, Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County and Vincent.
“I like our matchups,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “I think from top to bottom that we have a good region. Lanett is coming off a 1A state championship, but the quarterback is moving on. I think his little brother is coming up right behind him and I am sure he is an athlete as well.
“LaFayette has athletes in and out. Randolph County and Ranburne have a rich tradition of football. It should be a good region, I don't think it is as tough as the region that we just came from, but I do think it will be competitive.”