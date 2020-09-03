Aggies will get their shot at No. 1 on Friday night

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s football team will host No. 1-ranked Central Clay County on Friday night at Legion Stadium. Kick off is set at 7.
Sylacauga head coach Andrew Zow believes winning a game like this would help put the Aggies’ football program on the map.
“It is a great opportunity to show who we are and show what kind of standard we are going to play at,” Zow said. “We want to show that we are a fundamentally sound team. We want to stay disciplined as much as we can. It is a good opportunity for our kids and the program itself.”
The Aggies have struggled against the Vols, especially the last two seasons. Central Clay County outscored Sylacauga 70-0 in the last two meetings.
The Aggies are 0-6 all-time against the Vols.
“Our biggest thing is to compete and win every snap that we can,” Zow said.
Sylacauga improved to 2-0 with a 41-25 win over Lincoln last week. The Aggies used their ground attack to pound the Golden Bears. Junior Maleek Pope rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
Even though Sylacauga won, Zow was not pleased with the lack of production in the passing game. Grayson Edwards threw for a 60-yard touchdown as well as a pick-6.
“We are still working on that; it is not where we want it to be,” Zow said. “We still have a ways to go. Branson is new to the system, so is everyone around him. Last week was not what I was looking for as far as a passing game aspect.
“Our biggest thing is for him to get comfortable in the pocket and get comfortable delivering the ball.”
Sylacauga bent but didn’t break defensively. The Aggies allowed Lincoln to move the ball between the 20s but were able to get stops in the red zone.
“It goes back to the guys getting a guy, wrapping him up, tackling him and getting him down,” Zow said. “Don’t do too much, do your job and do your assignment to the best of your ability.
“Defensively, the coaches were able to get into halftime and make some adjustments (last week). Our coaches did a great job. We will continue to improve as we get to know each other. We (have only had) this staff and this team together (since) June. We have a lot to improve on.”
The Vols will enter Friday’s game looking to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Central Clay County defeated Ben Russell 37-20 last week.
Zow said his squad will have to be prepared to play against a well-coached team that is fundamentally sound in all three aspects of the game.
“They have established themselves as being one of the top programs in the state,” Zow said. “Not even touching the field, you know that we are facing one of the better teams in the state and the best team in (Class) 5A. We have our work cut out. What they do so good is that they are physical, they sound on defense, they run to the ball. Offensively they have athletes everywhere. We have to be able to tackle well. Offensively, we have to find some points somehow.”