Aggies' season halted by COVID-19 cases

Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington had to deliver some tough news to his players earlier this week when he informed the team it would have to take two weeks off due to COVID-19 complications.
“It’s like telling a kid they can’t have their birthday,” Fullington said.
The Sylacauga coach declined to comment when asked to discuss how many members of his team were impacted by either COVID-19 or contact tracing. Fullington confirmed the entire team would not be practicing for the next two weeks.
The Aggies (5-1) are slated to host Hewitt-Trussville on Monday, Dec. 14. Fullington said he aims to return to the court that week, but the schedule could change.
He said Sylacauga would prioritize making up missed area games, like the road game that was supposed to take place at Talladega on Friday night.
“2020 has just been a weird year,” Fullington said. “Our kids are just thankful for the opportunity to be able to play, and Lord willing, we will keep playing here in a couple weeks, and we’ll get back in the swing of things.”
Like other area coaches in recent weeks, Fullington expressed some concern that a statewide suspension of the basketball season might occur in the coming weeks or months due to rising coronavirus cases.
“From Day 1, we told the kids to treat every day like it could possibly be your last day to play. … and honestly, it’s been a good mentality to kind of take on this year,” Fullington said. “We’ve played fearless, we’ve played loose.”
Fullington said he was particularly proud of how the Aggies played against perennial state champion Mountain Brook without Sylacuaga’s starting point guard in a 67-52 loss last week.
The Aggies claimed a 59-54 victory over McAdory the next day despite trailing by six with about two minutes left.
Now that victory will have to tide Sylacauga’s fans and players over until the team can return to the court in a few weeks.
“I’m thankful that we’ve gotten to have some good memories so far, but you know there’s a lot more memories to be made, and we got a special journey ahead,” Fullington said. “Hopefully, we’ll get there.”