SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys soccer team scored a pair of goals deep in the second half against Chilton County to earn a 2-0 victory in the second round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs Tuesday.
The Aggies advanced to the quarterfinals with the victory in what will be the final home game for six seniors on the squad.
“It means a lot,” senior Rodrigo Estavillo said. “We’ve been there before, but we’ve worked so hard for this all year. … We just want to try to keep going and go all the way.”
After nearly 65 minutes of scoreless, back-and-forth action in the teams’ third meeting of 2019 (Sylacauga won the previous matchups 2-0 and 3-2), the Aggies were able to get their first goal from freshman Franklin Perez. Less than two minutes later, the Aggies would add another goal after a shot by Estavillo bounced off the fingertips of the Tigers’ keeper and bounced into the goal.
“The first half, I thought we dominated and thought we controlled the ball,” Sylacauga head coach Billy Faircloth said. “I think they had one, maybe two shots in the first half to our eight or nine … I told them at halftime to just find the one. Find the first goal, and they will start folding because now the pressure really gets on them.”
Faircloth said his group is among good company with the win.
“We’re one of eight,” he said. “There are 68 soccer teams at home right now. There are 76 teams in 4A-5A soccer, and we’re one of eight out of 76. That’s what I keep telling them. We’re counting it down.
“There are 68 teams that wish they had practice tomorrow, they’re turning in gear and they don’t get to come out and play this game again. I told them to cherish it, because for our seniors, they don’t want it to be their last one.”
Sylacauga will travel to Birmingham to face Briarwood Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’ll watch some film, we’ll game plan, but then, we’ve got to play,” Faircloth said. “I told them just now, ‘If you want to get back to Huntsville (for the Final Four), if you want to take another step, you’ll always have to go through somebody big. You’re always going to have to go through a champion-caliber team to be a champion team.’
“We’ll just see how it goes. I’ve got a great group of guys. I’ve got some skilled guys. I like our chances. We’ve just got to play the game, and they’ve got to believe that they have a chance.”