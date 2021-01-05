Aggies roll past Wildcats

SYLACAUGA -- There was one word Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington couldn’t keep out of his mouth after Tuesday night’s home game against Shelby County.
“It’s just really fun to watch,” Fullington said. “It’s fun to watch when all these kids kind of come into their role and they play fast and fearless. That is kind of our core values, and they are unselfish … It’s fun. It’s just fun.”
Fullington said the word “fun” five times before he was even asked a question after the Aggies 85-54 win over Shelby County (2-4). It’s a word that almost certainly wouldn’t have come up so often had Sylacauaga (8-1) not outscored the Wildcats 49-30 in the second half to put the game away long before the final whistle sounded.
Sylacauga senior Christian Twymon paced the Aggies in the second half when he scored 12 of his team-high 19 points, but his best moment might have come in the first quarter, when he blocked a layup with 0.4 seconds left to help the Aggies end the period leading 21-15.
“His recovery on the press-break is just incredible,” Fullington said. “He will get to the front of the rim. He will wall up or he will block the shot. He times it great. He’s just so savvy. … I can trust him out there to make those decisions and not let us down in the press.”
The Aggies’ press defense looked unstoppable at times late in the third quarter. It was almost like Sylacauga was the only team allowed to play offense for a few minutes as Shelby County’s players found themselves unable to advance the ball past half court.
Junior point guard Maleek Pope took full advantage of those miscues to score six of his 13 points during the quarter.
“He kind of woke up there offensively tonight,” Fullington said. “People don’t realize that he’s an awesome offensive player. He’s just such an unselfish kid that he wants to get everybody else involved, and man, we need that. We need him to just step it up, just like (when) he hit three 3s in the county semis last year when we needed it most.”
Sylacauga’s momentum carried over into the final period as well when the Aggies used a 13-4 run at the beginning of the quarter to end any doubts over which team would prevail.
Senior Josiah Graham scored four of his 15 points during that run to finish as the Aggies’ second-leading scorer behind Twymon.
The two seniors will return to the court Friday night when the Aggies host Central Clay County.
“That was a really, really fun game in the second half,” Fullington said. “We got the pace where we wanted it to, but we rebounded the ball. When we rebound the ball, and we play that junkyard bulldog kind of getting after it every loose ball, we’re really tough to stop. Christian Twymon and Josiah Graham, they are just incredible in transition.”