Aggies need final game to determine playoff seeding

Sylacauga will look to lock up one of the top two seeds when the Aggies travel to take on Class 6A foe Benjamin Russell tonight in Alexander City. Tonight’s game will determine the top three seeds in Class 5A, Region 4.
The Aggies are in a three-way tie for the top seed with Tallassee and Central Clay County with a 5-1 record.
Even though there are a lot of implications on the line in the two other games, Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said that they are focused on what they can control, which is winning tonight’s game.
“It has an impact on our seeding in the playoffs,” Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said. “All in all, it’s a team that is close by, it’s a lot of common knowledge between the two kids from knowing each other from other sports. It’s a fun game, and we are going to enjoy it. We are preparing 100 percent for Ben Russell and nobody else.”
The seeds will be determined by tiebreaker N, which is the total victories of defeated opponents (because Tallassee only played nine games).
Sylacauga has 15 points; Tallassee has 12 and Central Clay County has 10. Sylacauga can gain two wins if they defeat Benjamin Russell in addition to the other wins they will collect if the teams that they defeat win tonight.
Carter said he hasn’t tried to break down all the different scenarios that could happen to his team. He just wants them to be focused on the task at hand.
“They don’t know those things and there’s no need for them to,” Carter said. “They need to know what they have to do to control their own destiny, and that’s to go out and beat Ben Russell.
Sylacauga (7-2) earned this position by defeating Holtville 35-16 last week.
The Aggies’ defense continued its strong play in that game, forcing four turnovers last week. Three of the turnovers came in the second quarter, which resulted in 21 points.
“They have been the most solid part of our team from game one on,” Carter said. “They have been the rock, and we felt that way coming in. I thought that we had good speed, and that was the difference. We don’t give up a lot of explosive plays on defense, especially with the (starters) in. We make people spend a lot of time with drives. The longer the drive, the better your odds in high school football that you are going to get mistakes. We have been able to capitalize offensive on mistakes.”
The win against Holtville also gave Sylacauga’s players not named Maleek Pope confidence. Pope has had some phenomenal performances, but last week he was held to 99 yards on 13 carries. With the defense keying on Pope, Sylacauga turned to quarterback Brayson Edwards, and he delivered. The senior threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was good to see the passing game have to be used and relied on,” Carter said. “It shows confidence in Brayson Edwards, the receivers, and the whole team. Maleek Pope is not the only answer in stopping us, you have to look at different areas, and that is always good.”
Ben Russell (2-7) looks to close out the season on a positive note. The Wildcats fell to Calera 41-17 last week. Even though Ben Russell has struggled this season, Carter said this 6A opponent does a lot to concern them. Carter said that the Wildcats have dynamic playmakers at quarterback and their skill positions.
“They score quick on big plays, and that’s something that we don’t need to let them do,” he said. “So that’s my biggest concern defensively is stopping the dynamic plays like an explosive pass or a big run from one of those fast skill players. That’s been a lot of focus this week on how our coverage is and where our eyes are at defensive back on play actions.”