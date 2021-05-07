Aggies enjoy success at track finals aim to ‘do damage’ next season

Sylacauga High School track finished fourth in the AHSAA Class 5A state track meet at Gulf Shores last week. The fourth-place finish was one of the best finishes in school history for the Aggies. Sylacauga won a state championship in track and field in 1982.
“It was a great weekend for Sylacauga High School,” Sylacauga head coach Derrick Crawford said. “One of the big things that we wanted to do was represent our city as well as our county. We had an opportunity to mingle with the county coaches there with Lincoln’s coach (Chris) Smith, coach (Landon) Jones, and coach (Martee) Pope. We want to have a good showing for the county, not just Sylacauga but the other schools as well.”
Sylacauga had several kids take the podium. The 4x400 relay team finished in second place with a time of 3:27.49, and the 4x100 relay team finished in third place with a time of 43.84.
Tavares Lauderdale was the highest individual finisher, placing third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.73. Bryant Water also finished third in the javelin event.
“We are extremely proud of what we did going there with the few athletes that carried,” Crawford said. “It was special things for those kids to get on the podium. That’s the big thing when we go on the podium and not with just one athlete. We want to have multiple athletes to be on the podium.”
All of the athletes that Sylacauga carried to state placed except one. Crawford said one of the most exciting events of the tournament was the 4x400 meter relay.
“It was a heck of a race, it was probably five or six thousand spectators there watching along with the athletes,” Crawford said. “We were ahead in the last 50 meters, it was between us and Ramsay. The place was electric, and Parker was right behind us. The atmosphere was awesome. The big thing is we took some kids that never been before, like Josiah Graham, and those kids showed up and did well. I am extremely proud of the 4x400 meter relay team.”
Sylacauga also had a good showing in the 4x100 meter relay as they finished third. The Aggies had the best time in qualifying as they beat UMS Wright. In the finals, however, UMS Wright got revenge as it came in the first place. Sylacauga finished in third.
Crawford said the late additions of the four basketball players and Waters to the track team really helped the team take the next step, but it a process.
“It took us a minute to get them into running shape because they were two and a half or three weeks behind because of basketball making the Final Four run,” Crawford said. “Once we got them in shape, we felt good. I think we peaked at the right time. We started peaking going into the county. We really pushed them hard for four weeks, and the last two weeks, we pulled back to make sure we had our legs. We finished third in sections; we had a really good showing. We ran well, we won the 100-meter run, 200-meter run, 400-meter run, 4x100 meter relay, and the 4x400 meter relay. We went down there and really made some noise. We went to Gulf Shores, confident that we could go there and make some noise.”
The veteran coach believes that his team has the potential to be in contention for state title next season.
“We are losing one senior on the boys side, and we are losing one on the girls side,” Crawford said. “We can only get better. We have to get our numbers back up and get a few more events where we get quality athletes in place. If (we) can do that, we feel that we can do damage state-wide next year.”