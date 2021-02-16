Aggies advance to Sweet 16 win over Pike Road

SYLACAUGA—Sylacauga put together another complete performance as the Aggies dominated Pike Road 72-43 in the Class 5A sub-regional Tuesday night.
With the win, the Aggies advance to the Southeast Regional. Sylacauga will play the Carroll/Charles Henderson winner in Friday semifinals.
“I’m really happy with the way that we played,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “It was just a solid effort all the way through. It was awesome. Christian Twymon, Josiah (Graham), and Crews (Proctor) led the way. They did awesome.”
The Aggies avoided a letdown after earning an emotional win over rival Talladega on Saturday in the Class 5A, Area 8 championship game. Sylacauga brought the same intensity into Tuesday’s game and the Patriots didn’t have an answer for it. Defensively, the Aggies held its second straight opponent to a season-low in points.
Sylacauga is allowing only 37.5 points a game in their last two games.
“It was another solid defensive effort,” Fullington said. “We really rotate well and box out. They have one kids going to Penn State (Trey Wallace for football) and another one going to UT Martin (Blake Durham for football). Both of those kids had single digits in the first half. We played awesome defensively.”
Josiah Graham had another huge game for the Aggies. The senior forward led the way for the Aggies as he scored 23 points.
“Jo is just a special athlete,” Fullington said. “He is playing under control; he is picking and choosing where he needs to attack. He is incredible in transition, he is fun to watch.”
Graham went on a 10-0 run in the third. He would get things started with a reverse layup. Then he would score eight points in less than a minute which was capped off by an old-fashion three-point play to increase Sylacauga’s lead to 52-24 The Aggies took a 56-24 lead into the fourth quarter..
“We are playing well, we are going for the blue map (5A state championship),” Graham said. “We have to put all our effort into it.”
Twymon and Proctor scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Aggies.
The Aggies are a tough team to beat at home. On the season, they are 14-2 at Douglass-Martin court.
Graham said that the team feeds off the energy of the fans, especially the student section that stands along the baseline on the home side of the gym.
“Those are our guys, we depend on them to come support us,” Graham said.
After the final buzzer sounded Tuesday, a Pike Road player exchanged words with a Sylacauga student section, which sparked a small brawl. Several Pike Road players were involved with students in the student section.
The fight lasted for over a minute, but the coaches, administration as well as police got the players and the crowd separated.