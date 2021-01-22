Aggies advance to county championship game

No.1 seed Sylacauga advanced to the championship game of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament with a 77-62 win over Childersburg on Friday night.
The Aggies will host No.3 seed Talladega in the championship game of the tournament Saturday night at 6. This is the eighth year in a row that Sylacauga and Talladega have squared off in the Talladega County Tournament.
The Aggies have dropped back-to-back games against Talladega at home. Last season, Talladega defeated the Aggies 79-68 to win the county championship.
The Aggies and Tigers are 1-1 in the series this season, with both teams winning on the road. Talladega came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Sylacauga 72-69 last week.
“Last year, we laid an egg in the first quarter, and we really couldn’t come back from that deficit,” Fullington said. “The second time we played them this year was kind of a similar deal. We really didn’t come out ready to go, and we had to fight for it. This year, we fought back and took the lead. We had a chance to ice the game, but we didn’t take that opportunity. The great thing about basketball you have another chance at that opponent. We are going to get an opportunity (tonight), and we have to take advantage of it.”
The Aggies took care of business early against Childersburg on Friday.
Sylacauga led 19-11 at the end of the first behind the strong play of Michri Taylor. The junior guard scored the first nine points of the game for the Aggies. Taylor was active in the opening period as he collected several offensive rebounds and assisted on a Christian Tywmon layup.
The Aggies lead increased to 45-28 at halftime.
Childersburg was able to cut the lead down to 47-38 in the third, but the Aggies responded with a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.
Three to know
• Crews Proctor returned to the Aggies lineup on Friday night after being sidelined for three weeks with an ankle sprain. The senior finished with five points. Proctor began to look like his old self in the fourth quarter as he was able to explode off the floor for a layup. He also showed off his playmaking ability as he set up Shandarous Grant for a dunk late in the game.
• Brayson Edwards led the way for Sylacauga with 15 points. Taylor scored 14 points, while Josiah Graham scored 12 points, including two highlight-reel dunks against the Tigers.
• Lamarr Duncan led the way for Childersburg with 21 points.
Who said it:
Fullington on not being pleased with the way the Aggies played on Friday:
“We really didn’t live up the core values that we preach every day, like doing the little things the right way,” Fullington said. “We preach being disciplined in the things that we want to live up to. We want to give 100 percent of ourselves and live up to those values. We are really serious about doing that. I feel like tonight we got result-focused, we started doing our own thing, and that is not the brand of basketball that we want to play.”
Up next
Sylacauga (13-2) will host Talladega (14-2) Saturday at 6.
Childersburg will host Saks on Tuesday.