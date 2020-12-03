Afternoon of Praise singers will hold concert Sunday afternoon on Talladega Square

A local institution will be returning to bring some joy to Talladega during the Christmas season.
According to Ritz Theater Executive Director George Culver, 25 of the regular singers from Talladega’s annual Afternoon of Praise event will be performing on The Courthouse Square on Sunday, Dec. 6, starting at 4 p.m. and officially kicking off the Christmas season.
All of Sunday’s featured singers will be coming from area churches in what Culver calls “an AOP Christmas concert for the community. It will actually be the first holiday event of the season, before the parade Dec. 7 and the Dec. 12 and 13 concert at The Ritz and the Pilgrimage Council’s local market at Brannon’s.”
AOP normally performs at The Ritz in August, but the event was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
“We all genuinely missed the 2020 concert last August,” Culver said. “AOP’s amazingly brilliant musical director, Susannah Herring, has made a herculean effort to organize and rehearse these wonderfully gifted singers for this quite unique occasion, with all participants seeing it as an opportunity to share some special Christmas joy with the community. The music will be all Christmas carols, both traditional and sacred”
Attendees can bring lawn chairs, stand or sit in their cars and enjoy the music, Culver said. For those outside their cars, all the normal social distancing rules will be in force.
If needed, a rain date has been set for Dec. 13, Culver said.