After nine years, Talladega College’s famed murals are coming home

TALLADEGA -- On Thursday afternoon, under a wet wintry sky, a truck from Atlanta carrying several large wooden crates pulled onto the campus of Talladega College.
The plastic-wrapped crates were wheeled through the glass doors of a building with the words “RISING UP” emblazoned across the top of it.
It’s one of three new buildings on campus, a testament to the college’s remarkable resurgence over the past decade.
Inside, the crates sat overnight, waiting to be unpacked and their contents hung on the walls. Talladega College’s famous murals, painted by African-American artist Hale Woodruff in the 1930s, were home.
The murals had been gone from campus for nine years, first to be cleaned, then to be toured, then to wait on construction of this new museum.
Even after the murals were hung in their bright, serene new galleries, there would be a little more waiting. They would remain under wraps for a few days as they adjusted to the temperature and humidity inside the new museum — conditions designed to preserve them for the ages.
The murals — some of the most important works in the history of modern American art and in the history of civil rights — will finally be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 31.
A reminder of history
In 1938, as the country was coming out of the Great Depression, Talladega College commissioned acclaimed African-American artist Hale Woodruff to paint a series of murals for the new college library.
The three murals were to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1839 slave uprising on the Spanish ship Amistad, a landmark event in American civil rights history.
Woodruff was working in Atlanta at the time, where he had established an art school at Atlanta University — the first art school for African-Americans in the Southeast. He was fresh back from Mexico, where he had studied with famed muralist Diego Rivera.
Painting in vivid colors, his figures almost life-sized, Woodruff told the story of 53 Mende men, women and children who were kidnapped from West Africa and sold into the Spanish slave trade, forced to undergo a horrific journey on the slave ship Amistad. The Mende rebelled and took control of the ship, which was then seized by the U.S. Navy and the rebels arrested. In a historic legal case before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Mende won their freedom and were allowed to return home.
There was a direct connection between the Amistad and Talladega College. After the trial, a group of supporters formed the Mende Association, which later became the American Missionary Association, which was instrumental in the founding of Talladega College.
In 1941, the college commissioned Woodruff to paint three additional murals, to hang on the wall opposite. These murals depict the Underground Railroad, the first day of registration at Talladega College and construction of the college library.
By the time of his death in 1980, Woodruff would be recognized as an influential figure in 20th-century American art, having educated and empowered generations of African-American artists. The Amistad murals are his most famous work.
A ‘national treasure’
For the last 20 years or so, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta had been interested in restoring the murals and doing a project around them.
“They’re such important landmarks in this region,” said Stephanie Heydt, curator of American art at the High. “These are very significant murals. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say they were one of the most important mural cycles to be painted in that time frame.”
It took the arrival of the current Talladega College president, Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, in 2008 to finally get the ball rolling.
“He saw the opportunity, the potential, for preserving these masterworks,” Heydt said.
Hawkins’ vision was that the murals could become a calling card for Talladega, a tourist attraction for the state. “It is my hope people will recognize this national treasure housed here in the state,” he would later say.
Heydt went down to Talladega several times to study how the murals worked in their campus environment.
“They catalog 100 years of history that relates to Talladega College, from the uprising events of the Amistad leading up to his present day. Woodruff’s message to the students was to show that this place you’re standing is connected to a bigger history, and that you have a role you play in the future of this country,” Heydt said.
The goal was to send the murals off on a national tour — “to really bring them forward to where they needed to be: in the forefront of American history,” Heydt said.
But first, they had to get them off the walls.
Leaving the library
For nearly 70 years, the murals had been hanging in the entrance hall of Savery Library. They were up near the ceiling, 9 feet high, so you had to crane your neck to look up. To rise up.
Juliette Smith, former director of the library, spent a combined 38 years with the murals. The first time she came to work at Talladega College in 1967, she had never heard of the Amistad incident.
She knows it now.
Smith, now 79, has told the story of the murals thousands of times over, during tours for students and outside groups. “We told that story to each of the freshman classes,” she said. “It was always interesting to watch the faces, the grimaces, when the story was told.”
Smith delighted in pointing out details in the murals. There, in the courtroom scene, during the trial of the captive slaves, that man in the modern green shirt, sitting among the spectators, looking at the judge, resting his head in his hand. That’s a self-portrait of Hale Woodruff.
“As he did his research, he was so impressed by what he learned about the Amistad story that he wanted to be a part of the courtroom scene,” Smith said.
March 7, 2011, would be the last day the murals would hang in the library.
‘We were lucky’
Most of the time, when you think of murals, you think of something painted directly on a wall. “But we were lucky,” Heydt said. Instead, Woodruff had worked on canvas — huge pieces of canvas, 6 feet-by-10 feet and 6 feet-by-20 feet.
Removal and restoration of the canvases was handled by the Atlanta Art Conservation Center, paid for by the High Museum.
“When we took them down, there was a lot of hand-wringing about what we would discover,” Heydt said. It turned out that the Amistad murals weren’t even glued to the wall. They were simply tacked up, with frames covering the tacks. Lucky again.
“The murals were in really good shape,” Heydt said. “It’s incredible, because the library foyer is not climate-controlled. You could have expected a little bit of warping and cracking and paint lift, but I guess Woodruff’s skills were such that he could really adhere the paint to the canvas.”
It also helped that the murals were poorly lit, with very little sunlight making it into the dark vestibule.
After the canvases were removed from the walls, they were rolled onto giant cardboard tubes, covered with the conservation version of Saran Wrap and trucked to a lab in Atlanta.
Smaller replicas of the murals were immediately hung in their place, so the students of Talladega College would continue to be reminded of their place in history.
Restoring the murals
Conservators at the Atlanta Art Conservation Center spent the better part of a year giving the murals a good cleaning and preparing them for travel. They worked on 20-foot-long tables, specially built to accommodate the longer murals.
The murals are really just very large pieces of flat fabric. Wooden frames called stretchers were built to give them shape. “We simply stretched them onto the new stretchers, made custom frames and built crates to fit them for shipping,” Heydt said.
June 9, 2012, was the first day the murals were displayed outside of Talladega.
They were on exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta until early September. Then they hit the road for the “Rising Up” tour. Four years. Six cities. Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., Birmingham, Kansas City.
“Vibrant murals immortalize African-American history,” read the headlines.
“A stunning exhibition,” raved the critics.
Heydt was thrilled to see the exhibit travel to so many museums. (There were a few venues that wanted to host the murals but couldn’t, because the crates were too big to fit through their doors.)
“It’s the exhibit that kept on giving,” Heydt. “I’m really proud of this show because it reintroduced the murals. I get emails now and then from younger scholars who are beginning to look at them in new ways. And it brought good attention to Talladega College.”
A proper museum
While its famous murals were off touring the country, Talladega College was raising money to build them a final destination. School officials envisioned a museum with the best possible conditions to preserve the murals, as well as space for classrooms, events and other exhibits. Something befitting six paintings that were now worth $50 million.
The first donation came from Dr. William Harvey, a 1961 graduate of Talladega College who is now president of Hampton University in Virginia. Harvey credits his time at Talladega with instilling in him an appreciation and advocacy for African-American art. He and his wife gave more than $1 million. The state of Alabama contributed another $1.5 million.
Nov. 1, 2017, was the groundbreaking for the new Dr. William R. Harvey Art Museum at Talladega College.
By then, the murals had been sitting in storage at the High Museum for almost two years. It would be another two years before they could come home.
“This homecoming is really important,” Heydt said. “For the generations of students who were there while the murals were not, it felt like a loss. The murals are returning to where they should be — surrounded by Talladega students, whom they were intended for, in the community they were meant for.
“We’ve been taking good care of them, but it’s time.”
