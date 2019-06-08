TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Heavy rains stormed through the area the last few days following nearly three weeks of no measurable precipitation.
The storms, heavy at times, downed a few trees in the area, but thankfully, didn’t turn severe.
Hopefully, the rain was helpful to local farmers; it was definitely welcomed by everyone with dry lawns and flowers.
In the photos, an early Saturday storm blows through Munford as cars head north on Alabama 21, and a heavy downpour in Talladega had Battle Street ponding Saturday morning.