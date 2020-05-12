After getting green light to reopen, local hair salons find their services in high demand (with photos)

PELL CITY -- With Gov. Kay Ivey having amended her safer-at-home order last week, more businesses across the state are opening back up, including local hairdressers.
Hair salons and barbers have been unable to operate for several weeks due to being classified as “close contact” businesses. With the new state orders, these businesses were allowed to reopen Monday with a few extra precautions.
Some are choosing not to reopen, but many are.
LaDonna Phillips, who owns Salon 4 You in Pell City, said she and the rest of the stylists at her hair salon are trying to do their best to serve customers safely and in a way that makes them comfortable.
The small shop had a packed parking lot Tuesday afternoon, as several customers waited for their appointments. Inside, every chair was occupied, and properly distanced, and doors to the outside were open to keep outside air circulating.
All of these are steps recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Phillips said hair salons have always been a sanitizing profession, with tools always needing to be sanitized between customers; the change now is simply increasing the number of things to sanitize.
“We sanitize and sanitize and sanitize,” Phillips said
She said that now between appointments, stylists wipe down chairs and wash capes they use to cover customers.
Philips said the stylists in her shop try to make appointments two hours apart to deal with the cleaning demands, and are already fully booked.
Savvy Chic in Talladega is also working via appointments only, as is Headhunters on Battle Street.
Phillips said Salon 4 You is also providing cloth and paper masks for customers who do not have one but are more comfortable with one on. She said she and the other stylists in her building are not wearing masks for every customer but will put one on if it makes the customer more comfortable.
Sunday Taylor of Headhunters said her salon is a bit more dedicated to masks.
“We are all masked, and the customers can be masked if they want to.” she said. “We’ve taken some chairs out, so the customers are all at least 6 feet apart, and we are staying at least 6 feet away from each other.”
Phillips said the shutdown was hard for Salon 4 You, but she and the other stylists got through it.
Many hair salons do not operate in a traditional business model.
Philips said every stylist who works in her salon is self-employed and rents their work space. They also handle their own customers as far as booking, and payment.
While this means there is no register to worry about social distancing at, it presents a certain problem when the salon’s doors are closed.
Jessica Patterson, one of the stylists at the salon, said she was able to apply for unemployment due to amended rules for stylists that rent space. Patterson said she still had to cancel all her appointments despite being fully booked before the pandemic.
“It was pretty stressful,” Patterson said.
She said one silver lining was not having to pay her normal booth rent.
Phillips said it didn’t seem right to make the other women in the shop pay for space they weren't using. Phillips said she was able to cover the shop's bills via her husband’s salary and her stimulus check.
One thing all the shops in the area have in common is the long line of customers needing their services.
Phillips said she and her fellow stylists are all booked, while Taylor said she has been “very, very busy” since reopening Tuesday.
“Things are going well,” according to Lucy Moore of Savvy Chic. “Everyone is abiding by the guidelines. We haven’t had any trouble our first day back, but we have been very busy. But we were definitely ready to be back.”
“Me too,” added a customer in a chair getting his haircut.
Daily Home staff writer Chris Norwood also contributed to this story.