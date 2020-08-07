After 134 years, Brannon’s announces it will close its doors

TALLADEGA -- The business landscape in Talladega is about to change.
Brannon’s Office City on East Street will be closing its doors at the end of this month after operating in Talladega for at least 134 years.
Owner Cathe Jacobs Roberson said Friday, Aug. 28 will be the official last day of business, and they will stop taking orders a couple of weeks before that, on Aug. 14.
“We want to make sure we get all of our customers taken care of,” she said. “We want to help them transition to other office supply shops and other printers if they need us to. We’re here for advice if we can help.”
Roberson said the paperwork she had seen indicated that the business first opened in 1886. Her grandparents took it over in the 1940’s, and her parents in 1971. Her father, Cleve Jacobs, had been chief executive officer until he passed away late last year, although she said she had been running day to day operations since about 1998.
Deciding to close down was not easy. “I’m the third generation of my family to run this business, and it’s been a part of my life for so long,” she said. “But in the last few years, business has just been declining for small, independent office supply stores, and we’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do.”
She said she is not seeking a new owner for the business in the immediate future.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said she was “sad to see them go after 134 years in town. I’ve done business with them personally and through the city for as long as I’ve been here. I understand why they made the decision to close, but it's still sad. I wish all their employees the best, and I hope they can find jobs here in town. And I hope there is a new business coming into that historic building very soon as well. I think that building was originally part of the stables, and it’s definitely an integral part of our downtown.”
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves said he was also sorry to hear of the closing, adding that “it’s the culmination of a lot of things, the pandemic and the struggles of locally owned mom and pop businesses. And it shows how important it is to shop locally when you can and support local businesses. These are definitely hard times. But, hopefully another locally owned business will open up to serve the needs Brannon’s served. I know we (the chamber) used them for printing for a long time.”