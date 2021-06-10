Adyson Hendrix, Lincoln highlight All-County team

When the Talladega County Player of the Year, Lincoln sophomore Adyson Hendrix, started the season, she set a very realistic goal.
“I came into it thinking last year I got eight or nine,” Hendrix said, referring to goals scored. “Well hopefully, I can get like 12 or so. … I went a little over that.”
That’s underselling it. Hendrix blew by her previous total and the record she set for herself to finish with 36 of Lincoln’s 90 goals this season. She also finished third on the team in assists with four.
“Obviously, I’m kind of lost for words all about it,” Hendrix said of the Player of the Year honor. “Because considering I was only in 10th grade last year, and I’ve always been looking up to the seniors that were ahead of me. … I just never thought that I would be the person that is really setting records and doing things that I was looking up to, for example, Madison Hill (Lincoln’s record holder for goals scored in one season) for doing, but now I’m doing what I always aspired to do.”
When asked to elaborate on the award, Hendrix just said she was blessed to avoid injury during the season. She also said her success as a scorer would have been impossible without a lot of help from her teammates.
Speaking of them, the Golden Bears were well represented on the all-county list as Lincoln led the way with five of 12 selections. Plus, Lincoln coach William Bailey earned County Coach of the Year honors.
“In our business, we’re acknowledged typically because of someone else’s success,” Bailey said. “And I would say that I’m getting coach of the year not because of anything special that I did, but because of the great play and the work ethic of our girls. … Getting recognized as coach of the year, it’s all them.”
Senior Grace Linn has been the face of the program for the last several years. She led the team with 13 assists and still managed to find the back of the net 20 times herself despite Hendrix’s offensive explosion.
Juniors Addison Woodruff and Erin Barker also represented the Golden Bears on the all-county roster. Lincoln's goalkeeper Erin Barker accounted for 94 saves this season, 19 of which came in a 3-1 loss to Westbrook Christian in the playoffs.
There is no stat that adequately describes Woodruff’s impact as a center-back, but Bailey doesn’t need one.
“Her leadership was more important than her play,” Bailey said. “I mean, she played big for us, don’t let me sell her short on that. She played great.”
Lincoln’s Emily Nabors also was selected to the all-county team. The freshman scored seven goals and recorded 12 assists this season.
“That last game, she dominated for us,” Bailey said. “She was definitely our most influential player that game, and we’re looking for big things going forward.”
Speaking of 2022, it’s hard to talk about Lincoln’s future for too long without circling back to Hendrix.
She scored six goals in a single game against Childersburg, but that’s not even close to the top memory the rising junior will carry with her from last spring. Even now, she can’t help but dwell on the passes she didn’t make or the goals she didn’t place quite right.
One such kick came in the 4-3 overtime win over Moody in the first round of the playoffs.
“I kicked it right to the goalie,” Hendrix said. “It really got to me, it really made me upset, but when I turned around and saw that people were smiling. ‘Go Adyson, it is okay,’ you know all that.
"It really stuck with me because it showed me that even with my mistakes, even with how I just kicked it straight to the goalie, the team still had my back.”
The Talladega All-County Girl’s Soccer Team:
Adyson Hendrix (LHS)
Grace Linn (LHS)
Emi Nabors (LHS)
Erin Barker (LHS)
Addison Woodruff (LHS)
Aniyah Peeples (MHS)
Lauren Warlick (MHS)
Peyton Fricks (SHS)
Jasmine Burns (SHS)
Emma Steers (SHS)
Medina Tawheed (CHS)
Lesdy Ramirez (THS)