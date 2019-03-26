TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident involving an Alabama Industries for the Blind bus Friday morning left the bus driver with minor injuries.
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner said there was no one else on the bus at the time of the accident.
According to Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thornton, the accident happened at 6:22 a.m. at the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road, near the Talladega County Metro Jail. The driver of the AIDB-registered 2008 Eagle International was Kaneesha Stallworth, 24, of Talladega.
The other vehicle involved was a 1998 Peterbilt 18-wheeler driven by General Hart Jr., 70, of Ohatchee.
Thornton said it appeared that Stallworth had pulled out in front of Hart’s vehicle, and the two had collided. Hart was not injured, but Stallworth was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
Hanner said Stallworth was treated for her injuries in the ER and released the same day.
“The vehicle was an industries bus, running an industries route, but it had not picked anyone up yet,” Hanner said.