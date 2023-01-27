 Skip to main content
Additional charge filed against Spanevelo in corpse abuse case

The Florida man being held on an abuse of a corpse charge in St. Clair County is now facing a federal charge of kidnapping that resulted in the death of his alleged former girlfriend and mother of his daughter.

Marcus Spanevelo

According to the indictment, a federal grand jury issued the additional charge filed on 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo Wednesday.