Additional charge filed against Spanevelo in corpse abuse case

The Florida man being held on an abuse of a corpse charge in St. Clair County is now facing a federal charge of kidnapping that resulted in the death of his alleged former girlfriend and mother of his daughter.
According to the indictment, a federal grand jury issued the additional charge filed on 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo Wednesday.
Spanevelo has been held in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville since Oct. 20,after St. Clair County investigators found the body of 37-year-old Cassie Carli of Navarre, Fla., buried in a shallow grave in a barn in Springville April 23 of last year.
She had been reported missing March 27, 2022, after she was reported to have met Spanevelo during a custody exchange with their four-year-old daughter in a restaurant parking lot in Navarre.
A cause of death has not been released for Carli.
The federal indictment charges carry a sentencing range of death or life in prison, according to a press release issued by the Northern Division of the U. S. Department of Justice.
Spanevelo has been held without bond on the St. Clair County charges since his arrest.
Spanevelo was connected with the property on U.S. 11 in Springville where Carliwas found, officials said. He is believed to have resided on the property at one time.
Following Carli’s disappearance, Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn., in April, a day after Carli’s body was discovered in St. Clair County. The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
The child was also located and reportedly not harmed during the time that passed since Spanevelo and Carli met in the restaurant parking lot, officials said.
Following the arrest in Tennessee, Spanevelo was transferred to the Santa Rosa County, Fla., jail April 18, where he remained until he was transferred to the St. Clair County jail in October. The Florida charges, tampering with evidence, a felony; and obstructing a criminal investigation, a misdemeanor; have since been dropped by Florida officials.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama, and is a bondable offense. Spanevelo will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the St. Clair County charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice Department investigated the case along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Santa Rosa County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, according to the department’s press release.
The document also states that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan Baty, Bill Simpson and John Camp will prosecute the case.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Friday he is confident that justice for Carli’s murder will be delivered swiftly.
“We are very thankful for the working relationship we have with our federal agencies,” Harmon said.