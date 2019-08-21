RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department Capt. Adam Manning was unanimously approved Tuesday by the mayor and council as the new fire chief for the city.
“He is a solid pick,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup.
Jessup said five people applied for the vacant chief position after former Riverside fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski was appointed as the new Pell City Fire Department chief last month.
“I was very impressed with all five candidates,” Jessup said. “We had five really good candidates.”
Jared Brannon, of Pell City; James Trott Jr., of Sylacauga; Joey Vaughan, of Pell City; and Kevin Painter, of Riverside; were also considered for the job.
Manning said Wednesday he has worked for the Riverside Fire Department since 2003 and has served as a Pell City firefighter since 1999.
“I am happy with this selection,” Jessup said. “I think he will do a great job.”
Manning said he will continue what Kurzejeski has started.
“He’s done so much for this community,” Manning said of Kurzejeski. “I just want to continue to build on the relationship with the mayor, council and community that he has built.
Manning was meeting with Jessup on Wednesday afternoon to work out the final details of his employment as the new chief.
“I am very, very excited to get this position and to keep the city moving forward,” Manning said.
The chief’s job is a part-time position.
Kurzejeski had to give up the position after being selected as the full-time fire chief for Pell City. Kurzejeski had served as the Riverside fire chief since 2010 and with the Riverside Fire Department for the past 17 years.
Manning will immediately take over as chief. He grew up in the immediate Pell City/Riverside area, graduating from Pell City High School. He has worked in the firefighting profession for more than 20 years.
Manning said he has held the captain position with the Riverside Fire Department for the past nine years.