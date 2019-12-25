Act of vandalism draws attention to notable Talladega building

A recent act of vandalism has brought some more attention to a unique piece of Talladega’s history.
The former Mosley’s Flower Shop, the bright pink building on West Battle Street just past the entrance to Talladega College, was built in the 1800s, according to owner Marie Mosley. Although it is surrounded by the Talladega College campus, the building itself is not, and has never been, college property.
“We bought it in 1984,” Mosley said, “and we added a green house and a back room. Before that, as far as we can tell, it was always a private residence. A Miss Lowery lived in it, and she worked for the college until she retired. Then the Scott family from Chicago owned it before we bought it.”
The house was vandalized earlier this month, with someone writing various obscenities and derogatory statements in spray paint. There were also references to “Chi-Town” or Chicago spray-painted on one side of the building. According to the police report, several windows were broken as well, and someone may have tried to enter the building through the basement, although nothing was missing from inside.
The damage was reported to Talladega Police, but there were no witnesses to the act and, as of this week, there are no suspects, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Mosley said her husband passed away in 2014, and the business closed not long after that, but was left intact.
“We still keep up with, and we go in there every once and a while to get things out, but the building is currently for sale,” she said. “The college had asked us to donate it to them, and we thought about that, but in the end, my granddaughter hired a realtor.”
When the vandalism was discovered, Mosley said she was broken-hearted.
“After being there all these years, somebody would just do that,” she said. “We were not bothering anyone. Over the years, we’ve helped out at events at the President’s House and provided candelabras for events in town. We were really part of the community. I’m disappointed, and I think it’s a disgrace that you can’t leave property unattended.”
The good news is Mosley’s daughter, grandson and great-grandchildren were able to clean up the offensive graffiti and passersby can’t tell where the vandalism occurred.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.