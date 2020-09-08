Acrylic pouring on canvas class set for Saturday at Comer Museum (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Artist Ricky McCain will instruct an advanced acrylic pouring on canvas Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga.
The class is $25 per student and includes all materials needed for the project. Students are encouraged to bring their own snacks, beverages and a sack lunch. A microwave is available.
This class is designed for adults and students 12 and older.
The acrylic pouring technique is simple and a fun way of expressing yourself through art. Your completed beautiful unique paintings will add interest and a conversation piece to your home and will be the envy of your family and friends.