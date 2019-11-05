TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two unrelated traffic accidents on Interstate 20 in Lincoln caused at least one injury and major traffic delays throughout the day Tuesday.
The first incident, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler at the 164 mile marker in Lincoln occurred just after 8:30 a.m.
The crash blocked all westbound lanes and resulted in at least one injury. Witnesses said a Life Saver Helicopter was called in to transport the injured party, but the public information officer for the Alabama State Troopers could not be reached for further comment Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers could also not confirm any information regarding a second accident Tuesday afternoon on I-20, this time on the eastbound lanes but in the same general area. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation Twitter feed, this accident was reported around 2 p.m.
Information on the injured party from the first accident was also unavailable, although Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy confirmed that no one had died in either accident.