TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to two traffic accidents at the intersection of the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road on consecutive days, according to reports on file.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the first accident, reported Wednesday, involved a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva, a 2019 Honda Civic and a 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck. Thompson said the driver of the Captiva was crossing the median and apparently did not see the Civic, which was driving down the bypass. The Captiva hit the Civic, then hit the pickup truck, which was stopped at a stop sign.
Deborah Ann Studdard, 55, of Talladega, was a passenger in the Civic, Thompson said. She was injured and transported to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by Northstar Ambulance.
The second accident, reported Thursday, involved only one vehicle, Thompson said. The report was still incomplete Friday afternoon, but it indicated that the driver, Hattie Storey Barclay, was injured and was transported, although it is not clear on where, Thompson said.
No information on either injured party was available Friday.