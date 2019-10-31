Accident on Cemetery Mountain Road injures one FROM STAFF REPORTS 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email A single-vehicle accident on Cemetery Mountain Road on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one injury and damaged a power pole. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TALLADEGA -- A single-vehicle accident on Cemetery Mountain Road on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one injury and damaged a power pole. The cause of the accident was under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Accident Law Power Pole Law Enforcement Agency Vehicle One Loading... Loading... Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Home News Updates Manage your lists Live Updates Tweets from https://twitter.com/DailyHome Lakeside Living Breast Cancer Awareness 2019 Latest E-Edition The Daily Home To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Nov 6 Free parenting classes Wed, Nov 6, 2019 Mobile Apps Special Publications Home and Garden