Accident on Alabama 77 in Lincoln blocks traffic for several hours Thursday (with photos)

LINCOLN -- A traffic accident near Interstate 20 on Alabama Highway 77 left traffic blocked for several hours as the Lincoln Fire Department cleaned up fuel that had spilled on the roadway.
Lincoln fire Capt. Joshua Vincent said the department received a call at 5:29 p.m. Thursday about a motor vehicle accident between a heavy equipment service truck and a tractor trailer loaded with approximately 36,000 pounds of metal pipe.
He said neither driver was seriously injured.
“Both drivers were checked by Lincoln fire medics and refused transport at the scene,” Vincent said.
Vincent said the department further deployed its Haz-Mat team due to diesel fuel and other oil based liquids spilling from each truck.
Vincent said cleanup of the incident took several hours, but all lanes of 77 were open for traffic just before 8:30 p.m..