A journey with Harold Franklin -- Auburn’s first black student -- set for April 4 at Ritz (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- An event honoring Harold Franklin, Auburn’s first black student, will be at Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., according to a press release.
The event will commemorate his accomplishments and his experience desegregating Auburn University on Jan. 4, 1964.
Franklin was invited by Auburn’s History Department to defend his master’s thesis on the history of Alabama State College (now Alabama State University) on Feb. 19, 2020, something he was never allowed to do before.
After successfully completing this defense and fulfilling the requirements, Franklin was awarded a Master of Arts in history. He plans to return to Auburn, a half century after starting classes there, to participate in the spring 2020 graduation ceremonies May 3 and receive his master’s degree.
This event at The Ritz will feature local leaders and will acknowledge Franklin’s dedication and perseverance. Also, this occasion will include an open discussion to share his journey.
The discussion panel consists of Trae Williams (Talladega City councilman), Dr. Suzanne Lacey (Superintendent, Talladega County Schools), Dr. Bertis English (history professor, Alabama State University), Dr. Keith Hébert (history professor, Auburn University) and Anthony Cook (executive editor of The Daily Home and The Anniston Star).
An honored guest will be attorney Fred Gray Sr. (of Gray, Langford, Sapp, McGowan, Gray, Gray & Nathanson), who represented Franklin in a lawsuit against Auburn University that resulted in him being admitted to the school.
Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend this historic occasion.
For more information, contact George Culver, executive director, Ritz Theatre, at 256-315-0000 or 115 Court Square N, Talladega. The Ritz website is https://ritztalladega.com/. Interested parties may also contact Jarvis Elston at 205-617-0826 or jbelston@bellsouth.net.