A.J. International Cuisine now open in Sylacauga (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- A new restaurant opened for business in downtown Sylacauga on Monday.
A.J. International Cuisine, in the former Marble City Grill building, offers numerous international food options.
Menu items include a variety of dishes such as sandwiches, soups, pastas, wings, steaks, tacos, empanadas, nachos, salads and more.
Juan Mendoza serves as the restaurant's manager. It is owned and operated by Antionio Ramirez.
According to Mendoza, so far, the most popular dish has been the torta cubana, a sub style sandwich served with your choice of breaded beef, chicken or scrambled eggs. The cubana also includes ham, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos.
“It’s all delicious,” Mendoza said.
When asked, why Sylacauga, Mendoza responded, “We wanted to be able to give Sylacauga more variety and options and, hopefully, add some night life downtown.”
The manager added future business plans include acquiring a liquor license and setting up a stage for live entertainment.
“We loved the space and thought it would be the perfect place to have a stage for live music on the weekends,” Mendoza said.
The restaurant also hopes to expand its menu in the future.
“We are excited to have another restaurant open downtown, and a place where our community can come together to eat and support a local business,” said Laura Strickland, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce executive director.
A.J. International Cuisine is at 112 N. Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m until 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-9 p.m.
For more information, call 256-487-6080.
