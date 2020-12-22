8 area players earn ASWA All-State honors

Eight players from The Daily Home’s coverage area were selected to the 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team, which was released Tuesday.
Munford’s Sylvester Smith earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive back. The sophomore recorded 43 tackles, seven interceptions, four pass breakups, and a tackle for a loss.
“He got better as the season went along,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “He has a lot of God-given ability, and he is a very talented young man. He is just scratching the surface of where he is going to get to, I think. I am eager to watch him grow over the next couple of years. He had a lot of interceptions for a safety, and I am happy to see him get rewarded for it.”
Josh Phillips earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman in Class 1A. The senior made 127 tackles, 24 quarterback hurries, 22 tackles for a loss, seven fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns), six forced fumbles, six sacks, and he blocked two punts.
Phillip played a vital role in leading the Purple Devils to a 9-3 record and leading them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“Our defense allowed 9.5 points per game, and a lot of that was because of him,” Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell said. “He was one of the guys that we really leaned on, especially earlier in the year when we relied on the defense to keep us in ball games. You can’t talk Ragland defense without talking Josh Phillips. He was the anchor of our defense.”
Winterboro had three players to earn all-state honors in Class 1A.
The Bulldogs went 9-2 this fall and fell to Hubbertville in the second round of the AHSAA Class 1A playoffs.
Brody Hamm earned second-team all-state honors as a linebacker. The senior was the heart and soul of the Bulldogs this season. Hamm led Winterboro with 127 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception.
“Brody is an alpha for us,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “He is just an all-around player. He plays lights out. He is physical, he has the size, the strength, and the speed. His IQ is very high, and his potential is through the rough. He just needs someone to give him that opportunity to reach that potential. He was really good for us whether he was on offense or defense. He was also our kicker, he kicked off, he kicked field goals and he was also our person on the punt team to make all the right calls.”
Troy McKinney was a second-team all-state selection. The junior defensive lineman recorded 61 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, and 13 quarterback hurries.
“I have never coached an athlete like Troy with his versatility, speed, and strength,” Mansfield said. “Whatever we needed him to do, he was willing to make that sacrifice for the team. He is very knowledgeable and he is a competitor. The intangibles that he had this year were not coached, it was just hard work, heart, and ability.”
Chance Dandridge was named honorable mention all-state as a defensive back.
Dandridge had a stellar junior campaign as he had eight interceptions, three interceptions returns for touchdowns, and seven pass breakups.
“Chance’s IQ is through the roof,” Mansfield said. “Chance puts everyone in position; he calls out plays before they even run them. He is one talented individual, and college coaches are going to realize that as soon as he gets out and starts going to camps. His athletic ability is way beyond what they have seen on film.
B.B. Comer’s Rapheale Johnson was named second-team all-state as a running back. Johnson rushed for 1307 yards and 18 touchdowns on 128 carries.
The senior played a major role in leading the Tigers to a historic season. The Tigers went 9-2 and fell to Abbeville in the second round of the AHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
“When we talk about our offensive success, he is a huge part of our offense with over 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns this year,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “He averaged 10.1 yards per carry. He is one of the guys that have been here all three years with me. He was here before I got here and he toughed it out. He persevered and he has been able to have some success. We have been able to have success as a team.”
Sylacauga’s Maleek Pope was a second-team all-state selection as a running back in Class 5A. Pope had a sensational junior season as he rushed for 1454 yards and 30 touchdowns on 170 carries for the Aggies. This is the second concessive season that Pope has rushed for over 1,000 yards.
“Every time he touches the ball, I am expecting him to score,” Zow said. “People started stacking the box and putting seven or eight in the box, but he was still able to make things happen. This year, I have to make sure I do a better job of getting him the ball in different parts of the field and see what he does. He is explosive and hard to tackle. I was talking to some guys that have been scouting, and they mentioned how hard he is to tackle, the type of talent he has, and they are anxious to get on his radar. I am anxious for him to be on their radar. He is getting attention and he deserves it. I am surprised that he hasn’t gotten more. He is definitely going to be a player that not only the south region should be looking at, but the nation… I am excited that he is coming back for a year and I think he will do well. We just have to find different ways to get him the ball.”
Talladega’s Michael McGregor Jr. earned second-team all-state honors at receiver in Class 5A. McGregor was the go-to-receiver for the Tigers this fall. The senior made 31 receptions for 875 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I am pretty excited for Mike,” Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said. “(Monday) I got a call from UWA (University of West Alabama), and they offered Mike. The thing about Mike is he is a very unselfish player. He was never the guy that said he needs more touches or more carries. He was also running back for us. For him to be as versatile of a player that he was for us, we tried to isolate him against some teams. In other situations, we tried to create some mismatch advantages for him. On defense, he played safety; corner, outside linebacker, and inside linebacker. He did a lot of things and for him to be able to get all-state, I couldn’t be happier for him.”