8 area players earn all-state honors

East central Alabama was well-represented on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Softball Team, which was released Saturday.
The Daily Home’s coverage area had eight athletes selected to the
squad.
Ragland’s trio of Samantha Day-Jones, Addison Campbell, and Campbell Grace Adams earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1A.
The trio played a major role in the Purple Devils coming a game short of making it back to the state tournament.
“I am proud as all get out for them,” Ragland head coach Rodney Lipscomb said. “That’s an unbelievable honor.”
Day-Jones was a first-team selection as an outfielder. The junior had a stellar 20201 season as she had a .496 batting average with three home runs, 43 RBIs, and 64 runs. She was perfect at stealing bases as she went 18 for 18 this season.
“Sammy Day-Jones had ACL surgery in September during volleyball season and she never missed a game,” Lipscomb said. “She was hesitant the first few games then she made a diving catch. She jumped up, looked at me, and she smiled. She looked at me and said, “I’m well.”
Campbell also earned first-team honors as an outfielder. The sophomore had a stellar 2021 campaign. Campbell led the Purple Devils with a batting average of .497. She also led the team in hits and stolen bases with 77 and 35 respectively. Campbell also had 26 RBIs and scored 57 runs for the
At the regional tournament she was like 22-for-25 down there,” Lipscomb said. “She played great left field for us.
Adams earned first-team honors as a catcher. The sophomore had a .444 batting average with five home runs, 48 RBIs, and 58 runs scored.
“She caught every game for us except two,” Lipscomb said. “We played 49 games. I only gave a break one game and she still hit like she did. They are three good girls. I am impressed with them and I have all three back next season. I am so proud.”
Lincoln had a pair of players to earn all-state honors in Class 5A.
Kinsley Smith earned first-team all-state honors as an infielder. The Coastal Alabama signee had a monster season for the Golden Bears. The senior had a .488 batting average with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 50 runs. Smith didn’t just have power, she also showed off her speed as she recorded 13 stolen bases.
“Kinsley set the home run record for us with 14 home runs,” Lincoln head coach Wesley Yoder said. “Her nickname on the team is clutch. I gave her that nickname early on because when we needed a pickup or a break in the game, she always came up big with her stick to get us going. She always came through for us.”
Emily Moncus earned second-team all-state honors as a designated hitter in Class 6A. The sophomore had a batting average of .383 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 25 runs for the Golden Bears.
“Emily always works hard,” Yoder said. “She always wants to get better, and she is a very coachable kid. Big things are going to come from her in the future. We told Kinsley early on that you better set the home run record pretty high because Emily is coming for it. She had a huge stick for our team. She will replace Kinsley in the three or four-hole. She will probably be our third baseman next year; she has a really good glove on her. That will definitely help out our infield for sure.”
Pell City’s Evi Edwards earned second-team all-state honors as a designated hitter in Class 6A. The junior led the Panthers with a batting average of .394 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs, and 26 runs.
“She is a sweet kid, and I am very proud of her,” Pell City former head coach Terry Isabell said. “She has a lot of ability, and she is going to do great things next season as a senior. She led us in home runs this season. She was a tremendous team leader; she always wanted to do extra for the team. She always put the team first. She played hurt in the area tournament; she had a very bad sprained ankle. She worked hard the entire week to try to get back to play. It hurt her at the plate turning on the ball with her ankle so sprained. She worked hard to get in and play. I was impressed that she was even able to come out there on the field. She has a bright future. She will most likely get offers this summer from multiple schools. She is a great student too, which is more important than softball ever was.”
Childersburg’s Kennedy Burnette earned honorable mention honors as a utility player in Class 3A. Burnette played a major role in the Tigers’ success this season as she had a .488 batting average with five home runs, 31 RBIs, and 35 runs.
“She is a very hard worker,” Childersburg head coach Grant Maddox said. “This honor is very well deserved. She had a great season for us this year. Her batting average really helped lead the team this year. She is very instinctive at the plate. She knows what she has to do to accomplish it, especially if we have runners in scoring positions. She knows her role, and I remember her that every time she came up with runners in scoring position. I tell her to do her job, and she knows what her job is. She is very dependable in making that happen. I couldn’t be more proud of her. That is a huge accomplishment.”
Munford’s Blair Darby also earned honorable mention all-state honors as an infielder in Class 4A.
Darby had a stellar 2021 season for the Lions. The sophomore shortstop had a. 443 batting average with nine home runs, and 24 RBIs. She also had a fielding percentage of .886.
“She is an extremely strong hitter,” Munford head coach Michelle Edwards said. “She was able to go against some of the best in the state pitching-wise and hit several home runs for us this year. Blair is a key piece for us on the offensive side, but not just that, she is also a key piece for us on defense. She plays older than she is. She is a very coachable young lady, and she’s very deserving.”