7 with local convictions turned down by state board of Pardons and Paroles

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Last week, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard petitions from some 110 state inmates, including seven with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties. All seven were turned down.
Among those refused were:
Santagro R. Culpepper, 40, who has served 19 years and 10 months for two counts of sodomy in the first degree, one count of rape in the first degree and one count of burglary in the first degree in Talladega County in 2000;
Lammarick Zequa Ester, 46, serving two life sentences for murder, plus three years for assault in the second degree, all in Jefferson County in 1997, plus 15 years for promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County;
Wilbert Joe Sparks, 56, serving a life sentence for two first-degree robberies, a third-degree robbery, two third-degree burglaries, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree theft of property, all in Talladega County. He has served 27 years and 10 months of his sentence so far;
Eric Byers, 45, serving 15 years for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of distribution of a controlled substance and assault in the first degree in St. Clair County in 2015;
Cornelius Michael Averitt, 47, 10 years for assault in the second degree in Talladega in February 2020;
Billy James Deputy, 53, serving 10 years for trafficking in methamphetamines in St. Clair County in 2017. He has served just over a year and a half of his sentence;
Joshua Wanya Wheeler, serving 15 years for armed robbery in Talladega County in 2014. He also has convictions for first-degree assault and third-degree burglary, also in Talladega County. He has served nearly 7 ½ years on his current sentence, according to the state Department of Corrections.