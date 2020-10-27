6-TD night helps Scales claim another Player of Week honor, Talladega claim playoff berth

TALLADEGA -- Nigel Scales was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s football team to a 66-29 win over Elmore County on Friday.
It’s the second time this season Scales has earned Player of the Week honors.
“Being Player of the Week is always an honor,” Scales said. “I thank God for it. I thank my teammates. I want to thank my coach for the opportunity to make the calls and put people in the right position to make plays.”
Scales threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The senior signal-caller also showed off his speed as he ran for a 43-yard TD.
“We knew that it was a big game,” Scales said. “We knew if we won that game, that we were going to be in the playoffs.
“We knew we had to come and play with a chip on our shoulder. I came out and did what I had to do to lead my team to the victory.”
Scales and the Tigers have exploded offensively the past two weeks.
Coming off a bye week, Talladega scored 42 points against Sylacauga (a 49-42 loss on Oct. 16) and followed it up with the 66-point effort.
“It started in practice,” Scales said. “We practice making the plays that put us in the position to make the big plays. We have focused more in practice, and in the game, we performed just like practice.”
The win also clinched a playoff berth for Talladega for the fourth straight season.
“We knew that we had to leave something,” Scales said. “Our senior group got together, and we decided that we were not going out like that (not making the playoffs).
“We wanted to leave our legacy, we wanted to set the bar where everybody gets in the playoffs, not only in basketball, but in football. We want Talladega to be known as a good team and for us to be expected to make the playoffs every year.”
Scales and the Tigers will close out the regular season on Friday at home against Shelby County.
Scales said he expects to be sentimental going into the game.
“We don't know what next week brings, so Friday is going to be emotional because we don't know if we are going to get to play on (our home) field again,” Scales said. “We are going to do everything we can to win the game.”
Next week, Scales and the Tigers will travel to Mobile to take on Class 5A, No. 2-ranked St. Pauls.
This will not be the first time Talladega has faced a highly-ranked team in the postseason. In 2018, Talladega fell to 4A, No. 10 Headland 13-12 in the first round.
Last season, Talladega defeated Montevallo 20-18 to earn the first playoff victory in school history.
“We have been there before, so we know what it takes to get things done,” Scales said. “It is going to be a great challenge, but challenges always make me play better, and it is going to make our team play better. It is going to be a good challenge for us. We are looking to take the snake on by the head.”