6 seeking job of Sylacauga mayor for next four years (with photos)

With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, The Daily Home asked local candidates to submit some information about themselves and answer some questions.
The questions were the same for all candidates.
Below is information on the candidates for Sylacauga mayor and their answers to four questions.
JAMES ‘JIM’ HEIGL
I am running for re-election as mayor. I have lived in Sylacauga since 1949. I attended Main Avenue Grammar School and graduated from Sylacauga High, as did my daughters and all three grandchildren. Was a life guard and water safety instructor at the municipal pool last two years in high school, lettered in football two years. Attended St. Bernard College (four-year liberal arts college). I only left Sylacauga for four years of active duty with the U.S. Army. Two of those years were in Southeast Asia from 1962 to 1964. I retired from Kimberly Clark and U.S. Alliance. Been involved with Sylacauga’s city government since 2006. Served as president of the City Council from 2008 to 2012. With the passing of our mayor in 2012, was sworn in as mayor. Then was elected as mayor in 2016.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Facing the COVID-19 and its aftermath. We will adhere to Gov. Ivey’s directive as we learn, find effective and cost-saving ways to serve the public more efficiently without making direct contact. Continuing following through with our 2018 and 2019 ALDOT TAPP grants, which we can lose for they are time sensitive. Move forward with the 2020 grants. Complete side street, residential paving. Prepare James Payton Boulevard for resurfacing, sidewalks and lighting for development on 280. Keep working with new manufacturing, retail and developers who are interested in Sylacauga, which brings jobs. Push for a two-year biennial contract for various landscape and horticultural services for the city.
Why am I the right person for this job?
Experience. I have fulfilled all my 2016 campaign promises and more. I have provided our city with four balanced budgets with surplus revenue, and they were on time. Am now working on our 2021 budget to present to the council. This administration has brought more paving, industry, retail and annexation to the city then we have seen in many years, and we have done it without raising taxes. As your mayor, I will work closely with the council as more is to come.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
Managed the city business without raising taxes. Paved 30 miles of our city streets. Brought in new retail, industry and annexed numerous families and homes. All city buildings are properly repaired. The Lake Howard Authority was activated, and those issues are behind us. The Planning Commission is more effective, with updated 2020 Comprehensive Plan. Housing Authority issues are behind us. Comer Softball Complex issues are up to code. We lack in communicating with our citizens. COVID-19 is teaching us new ways to better serve our citizens, and we must make changes. We must adhere to the changes in the many ways we communicate electronically.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
The mayor and council must work together as a team. We will continue the projects that are already on the table and prepare infrastructure for those that are coming. Nuisance and abatement ordinances are being strengthened to control unmaintained properties.
RICHARD ‘RICK’ MORRIS
Richard ‘Rick’ Morris is running for mayor. He was born and raised in Sylacauga and is a 1974 graduate of Sylacauga High School. His parents are Jeanette Morris and the late Bob Morris, of Sylacauga. I grew up playing little league baseball with Coach Wingard, played Sylacauga High School football with the greats – Coach Calvin, Earl Lewis and Buddy Hammonds, and ended up marrying my Sylacauga High School sweetheart, Trudy Knight Morris. I was able to learn a lot about the city from my father, Bob Morris, who worked for the Sylacauga Utilities Board for over 40 years. Although my profession is the transportation industry, I feel confident my business experience owning a multi-million dollar company and managing over 100 employees will serve the off of mayor well.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I believe the biggest challenge during the next four years is going to be continuing economic growth. Sylacauga is a town that has a lot to offer, and I plan to further the charge to bring business back to our town. When people make more money, they will filter more of that money into businesses — creating a win-win for all parties involved. My plan is to use my sales background to market our town and build substantial economic growth that will continue for generations.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I think I am the right person for this job because of my history owning my own business for over 25 years. While in business, I learned that if you’re not moving forward, then you’re moving backwards. Keeping our town’s pipeline full of opportunities is vital for the city of Sylacauga.
What has the current administration done well and what are they lacking?
I have no problems with the current administration; however, things seem to be at a standstill right now. I want to bring in new energy, new ideas and a new set of eyes to keep Sylacauga moving in a positive direction. I believe the best thing a mayor can do is take the time to listen to everyone’s concerns and doing his/her best to make necessary change.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
If elected, my first priority is to get the ball rolling on cleaning up our city as there are several areas that need extreme attention. Simultaneously, I plan to come to a decision about the pool that will work for everyone in our community.
JAMIE POWELL
I was born Montgomery 1981 and I was raised by my grandparents in the small town of Brundidge in Pike County. I attended a medical assistance college in Montgomery while I worked in fast food as a cook, were I earned a certificate as as phlebotomy technician. After that, I attended South University in Montgomery, studying health sciences and criminal justice for two years. I left college early because of having children and the need to work at the moment. I went to work with a worldwide government consultant company Consultants for Government and Industry, C.G..I, as a health care agent in case management. After getting tired of an office job, I went to work in home repair and joined the fire department at Hamilton Crossroads Fire Rescue, where I worked three counties and provided mutual aid to six surrounding cities. I ran for mayor of Brundidge in 2012 and again in 2016 and now I'm running for mayor of Sylacauga in 2020. I’m involved with community and schools teaching fire safety classes to kids. After I moved to Sylacauga I went to work with Buford’s.
I am married I have four children and one step-child ranging from 2 years old to 11.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Getting people to work together. I will meet the challenge with the help of God and good counsel.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I don’t see anyone else that can do it.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
I’m not going to comment on current administration, but I am going to focus on my goals to move the city forward.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
Working to bring the community together.
BAXTER BOZEMAN
Baxter Bozeman is running for mayor of Sylacauga. I went through the Sylacauga school system, then attended Marion Military Institute and completed the Army ROTC Leadership Training Course. I've had 15-years experience in customer service related fields, including hospitality, food service, construction and contracting work. I've volunteered and phone banked for multiple congressional campaigns, and collaborated with national voting reform organizations to develop plans and legislation for fair election practices. I am a native of Sylacauga, son of Don and Kathy Bozeman, grandson of Charles and Judy Frazer; Robert and Evelyn Bozeman.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest upcoming challenge I see for us as a city is garnering citizen trust in our government, and I intend on facing that by creating a opinions collection polling website so that we can glean accurate public opinion.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I feel that I am right for this job because I value election and decision-making fairness over my own opinion. I'm easy to communicate with and I have a huge amount of customer service experience, which will aid me in providing for the needs of our community.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
I personally appreciate the road work that has been done and the new businesses in town. I believe we could have had better communication between representatives and citizens.
If elected, what is the first priority of your term?
My first priority is the implementation of my polling website proposition so that we can get an accurate view of public opinion on what issues to focus on, and the best way forward for those issues.
JOSEPH HAMILTON
Efforts to obtain information from Mr. Hamilton were unsuccessful.
MICHAEL JAMES
Efforts to obtain information from Mr. James were unsuccessful.