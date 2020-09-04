6 inmates with local convictions will have parole hearings Sept. 8-10

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled 129 parole hearings for Sept. 8-10, including half a dozen involving inmates with convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair counties.
According to a press release, these cases include Secillup Joe Welch, who has served 12 years and eight months of a 20-year prison sentence for a first degree robbery conviction in Talladega County in 2008. Welch had previously served three years for burglary in the third degree in Talladega County in 2006.
Also among those up for consideration next week are Casey Shane Shell, who has served nine years and two months of a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary in St. Clair County.
“He was originally convicted of these crimes in 2004 and was sentenced to a year and a half, but he was sent back to prison for 10 years in 2013 when he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County and obstruction of justice in St. Clair. He was also convicted of drug possession in Jefferson County in 2012. In addition, Shell was convicted in 2005 of three counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Jefferson County and one count of possession in Shelby County.” according to the release.
Others on this week’s docket include Kimberliegh Ann Duffy (60 months for promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation in St. Clair County, plus previous convictions for theft, robbery, distribution and theft by deception in Madison County and theft by deception in Limestone County); Jamarian Quortez Thornton (life, for assault in the second degree in St. Clair County and murder in Lee County); Justin W. Bearden (154 months for 20 different property crimes in Etowah County and seven in St. Clair County since 2015) and Frederick Levelle Hampton (20 years for 11 non-violent crimes in Madison County and promoting prison contraband in the second degree in Talladega County.)