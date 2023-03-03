 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5th annual Masie Knight Memorial Fundraiser set for March 4

masie knight fundraiser

The fundraiser is spearheaded by Masie Knight's son. 

CHILDERSBURG — The fifth annual Masie Knight Memorial Fundraiser is slated for Saturday, March 4. 

The all-day event will take place at 8240 McGowans Ferry Road in Childersburg.