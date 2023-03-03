5th annual Masie Knight Memorial Fundraiser set for March 4

CHILDERSBURG — The fifth annual Masie Knight Memorial Fundraiser is slated for Saturday, March 4.
The all-day event will take place at 8240 McGowans Ferry Road in Childersburg.
It will include a squirrel rodeo roundup hunt and a raffle.
The event is held in memory of the late Masie Knight, who died in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer just a few years prior. The fundraiser is organized and spearheaded by Masie’s son, C.J. Knight. It honors her love of the outdoors and her passion to give back to the community.
According to CJ, his mother asked one thing of her family, and that was to never let her legacy be forgotten.
“My mother was a huge outdoors person and loved to fish and hunt,” he said. “She was a true inspiration and leader in all of her efforts while fighting cancer. Everyone in the community seemed to know and love her.”
Prior to the raffle Saturday evening, a squirrel rodeo roundup hunt will be held, with rules similar to a fishing tournament. All state rules apply to the squirrel hunt, and it is open to all ages.
“Kids 13 and under may participate for free,” CJ said. “We wanted to provide an outlet for the kids to get outside in nature and to educate them about conservation and hunting safely. The squirrel hunt has grown each year, and we are proud to give kids an opportunity to do something different.”
Entry fees are $200 per team. Teams may have up to five members, and are not required but suggested, CJ said.
Several cash prizes will be awarded at the live weigh-in, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Contestants must be present to win at the live weigh-in.
To obtain a registration form, email CJ Knight at mknightmemorial@gmail.com
Entry fees and registration must be submitted and paid by today, March 3.
Following the live weigh-in, a raffle will be held at the same location. A multitude of prizes will be awarded, including a variety of rifles and shotguns, fishing lures, T-shirts, local business gift certificates and more.
Raffle tickets are $20 each, or $100 for six tickets. Winners do not have to present to win raffle prizes. Money raised from the raffle will fund college scholarships for local high school seniors.
Tickets may be purchased in person by contacting Knight at 205-217-8062. Online purchases may be made through Paypal at mknightmemorial@gmail.com; and via Venmo at mknightmemorial.
Since his mother’s death, more than $59,000 in scholarship funds have been raised, according to CJ.
“My uncle first started providing scholarships to Talladega County seniors in her memory, but we officially became a 501(c) nonprofit organization last year,” he said. “I want to thank our many sponsors for their support.”
The memorial fundraiser will have cornhole and live music provided by local band Chasing Shadows. Refreshments will also be served.
For more information on the Masie Knight Memorial Foundation, visitwww.masieknightmemorialfoundation.com.