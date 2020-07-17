5 with local convictions denied parole this week; 6 others have hearings next week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- All five of the state inmates with conviction histories in Talladega or St. Clair counties with hearings before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles this week were denied parole.
Stephen Earl Adams is serving a 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm in St. Clair County in 2017.
Devares Williamson is serving eight years in prison for distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County and first-degree robbery in Shelby County in 2013. He had a previous conviction in St. Clair for distribution in 2006.
Justin Jamal Jackson is incarcerated for 15 years for assault in the second degree and robbery in the first-degree in Jefferson County in 2012 and 2013, and previous convictions for receiving stolen property in the first degree and burglary in the third degree from St. Clair County in 2009.
Cleveland Turner is serving 20 years for burglary in the third degree and felony possession of marijuana in Talladega County and robbery in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance, breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property in the first degree from Etowah County.
Michael Wade Nicholsonis serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter in Coosa County in 2004, as well as two counts of burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the first degree in Coffee County. He also has convictions for forgery in Talladega and Cullman counties dating back to the 1990s.
There will be 82 more hearings before the state board next week (July 20-24), including six with convictions Talladega or St. Clair.
These include Terry Nathan Bridges, for violating the sex offender registration and notification act in Randoph, Calhoun and Talladega counties in 20018, 2015 and 2017; Timothy Frost for burglary in the third degree, possession of burglar’s tools and escape in the third degree in St. Clair County; Clinton Dale Hughes for three counts of manufacture of a controlled substance in Talladega and Calhoun counties; Kevin Lewis Estes for various theft and forgery charges in Etowah and St. Clair; Jesse Lee Hernandez for distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County; and James Adam Pike for escape in the third degree in Talladega County.