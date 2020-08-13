5-vehicle accident on Ashland Highway sends 3 to hospital Monday

TALLADEGA -- A five-vehicle traffic accident on Ashland Highway on Monday evening sent three people, including an 88-year-old woman, to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the accident took place around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 77 South and Saxton Drive.
Darian Simmons, 48, of Talladega, was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 northbound when he hydroplaned, Thompson said.
Simmons’ vehicle crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Myriam Wheat, 88, also of Talladega. Both vehicles left the roadway.
Thompson said a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Lucy Valasquez, 20, of Wedowee, and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma driven by Gregory Reeves, 54, of Talladega, stopped to avoid debris in the road.
Thompson said while these vehicles were stopped, a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Emily Anderson, 26, of Lineville, rear-ended Reaves’ vehicle, which in turn rear-ended Velasquez.
Wheat and a passenger in her vehicle, Donna Fuller, 55, both suffered non-incapacitating injuries, possibly related to their air-bags deploying, and were transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance.
Thompson said Reaves also went to the hospital but was taken by private vehicle rather than by ambulance.