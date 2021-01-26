5 takeaways from the Talladega County Tournament

Like everything else, the annual county basketball tournament looked different this year, but it still managed to deliver some incredible moments in the process. Here are five takeaways from a week’s worth of games.
1. The Bulldogs look like a team that is just getting started
The Winterboro girls (15-0) claimed the school’s first-ever county championship on Saturday with a 60-54 victory over TC Central, but don’t be surprised to see this team back in the championship game next year.
Tournament MVP Kya Brown is only a sophomore. Brown averaged 17 points, 9.67 rebounds and five assists across her three tournament games. She also blocked 19 shots in Winterboro’s first two matchups.
Her younger sister Katelyn Brown also made the All-tournament team as a seventh-grader. Her best performance came in the opening round when she finished with a team-high 21 points.
So yeah, the Brown sisters should help the Bulldogs stay relevant for years to come, but Winterboro looks like a team that could make some real noise this season as well.
Senior Brianna Jackson and junior Amiya Garrett also scored 15 points to finish as the team’s No. 2 scorer in the second and third-round games, respectively.
So while the Bulldogs’ superstar is obvious, Winterboro also has a deep roster with a number of girls who could step up and have big games.
What more could you ask for?
2. It just doesn’t get better than Talladega-Sylacauga
You can’t find a better matchup in the area. Heck, you’d be hard-pressed to find another in-state rivalry that can so consistently deliver tight, thrillers. On Saturday night, the top-seeded Aggies held a two-point lead entering the final period before the Tigers used an early run to finish with the 84-72 championship victory.
That 12-point finish might as well be a blowout as far as this rivalry is concerned. The teams split the previous two meetings this season, with the Tigers winning by three points on Jan. 15 while the Aggies won the first meeting by a single point.
The victory gives Talladega back-to-back county tournament titles. Sylacauga won the county tournament in 2019, before falling to the Tigers by nine points last season.
If you missed the first three rounds this season, there will likely be one more clash of the titans this year since the teams are all but guaranteed to meet in area play where the stakes should be higher for both teams than they’ve been in years as the winner figures to be a real threat to make a deep run in the state playoffs.
3. If you need a bucket, Trinity Webb should get the first call
The Talladega freshman scored 45 total points in her two tournament games. She scored 12 points during the final seven minutes in the semifinal matchup that saw the Tigers fall to Winterboro by only two points.
That was hardly the first time Webb donned her cape for the Tigers this season. On Jan. 15, Webb forced overtime at Sylacauga when she drove to the basket and successfully tied the game with seconds left in regulation.
The freshman then sank a pair of free throws with 0.2 seconds left to secure a 68-66 victory on a night that saw her score 36.
Then, against Childersburg in the tournament’s opening round, Webb caught the inbounded pass and sank a 3-point shot with 1.8 seconds left in the third quarter. The Tigers won on the road by seven points, so it is impossible to know how impactful that shot truly was to the result itself, but it did steal the home crowd’s breath away.
4. Youth movement on full display in the girls tournament
“We’re young this season” is easily the most common quote uttered by area coaches after games regardless of the outcome itself. While coaches tend to lean into phrases like that at times, that might not be an exaggeration this season.
After all, five of the 10 girls named to the all-tournament team were sophomores or younger.
Childersburg sophomore Jada Swain
Winterboro sophomore Kya Brown
Talladega freshman Trinity Webb
Sylacauga eighth-grader Destinee Ealy
Winterboro seventh-grader Katelyn Brown
Two of those girls aren’t in high school yet, but they are hardly the only middle schoolers starting for area teams. Childersburg, for example, is starting three of them along with Swain.
The tournament champs are another team that expects middle-school players to make a difference in crunch time, as evidenced by seventh-grader Katelyn Jones, who scored 12 points in the Bulldogs’ 2-point victory over Talladega in the semifinals.
COVID-19 plays a prominent role in strange tournament
The ongoing vaccination process offers us all a glimpse of the light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel, but COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet, and the annual county tournament wasn’t spared.
More than one coach remarked that they missed the louder, more energetic environment found in a typical year when the county tournament occurs in a singular location instead of spread out across a number of different gymnasiums, but smaller crowds were just the tip of the iceberg.
The Fayetteville girls were unable to participate this year when COVID-19 concerns developed right before the tournament began. The forfeit allowed No. 3 seed TC Central to advance straight to the semifinals unopposed.
Childersburg boys coach Johnny Johnson also found himself unable to participate in the annual tournament this season when he began quarantining days before the fifth-seeded Tigers defeated Winterboro 82-77 on the road to advance to the semifinals.