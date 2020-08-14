5 storylines for Daily Home's coverage area entering 2020 high school football season

The 2020 Alabama High School football season will be different.
The season kicks off Aug. 20-21, but how the game is played and watched will be different. Teams will face many challenges this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as keeping players healthy and following guidelines to keep players safe. The guidelines came out when the AHSAA announced in July that football would start on time.
Here are five storylines going into the opening week:
Guidelines for fans
Stadiums this fall will not be the same. According to Talladega County Schools Athletic Director Griffin Hill, stadiums will only be allowed 40 percent capacity based on a 24-inch sitting capacity. Fans will sit with members of their household and socially distanced from non-family. Masks will be required if moving, such as entering the stadium, going to the concession stand, going to the restroom and walking or when within 6 feet from another non-family member.
Mansfield era officially begins
Skylar Mansfield and the Winterboro Bulldogs open the season Thursday night against Vincent. This will be Mansfield's first game as a head coach. Mansfield takes over a talented Winterboro team with high expectations. The dawning of the Mansfield era will come against a Vincent team the Bulldogs defeated 40-24 last season.
Zow takes over at Sylacauga
For the first time in 15 seasons, Sylacauga will be led onto the field by a different coach. The Andrew Zow era begins Friday, when the Aggies take on Leeds. There are many questions about the Aggies, such as what will the offense look like under Zow? Also, will Sylacauga be able to throw the football effectively, which is something the Aggies have struggled with in the past. Sylacauga has won its past four season openers.
Top QBs face off
Two of the best signal callers in Talladega County will face off Friday night when Talladega travels to Munford. Nigel Scales led Talladega to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in 2019. Last season, Scales got it done with both his legs and his throwing arm as he accounted for 1,151 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 366 yards. Scales is entering his second season in head coach Shannon Fielder's offense, so expect those numbers to rise.
Jay Tuck also had a stellar junior season for the Lions. Tuck has a big arm and several weapons on the outside, which will make Munford a fun team to watch. Head coach Michael Easley said during Talladega County Media Day that Tuck reminds him of his former player Tre Smith, who plays for the New York Jets. Tuck is also a capable runner. He has the speed and the elusiveness that makes him a threat every time he touches the ball.
Lincoln’s offense
At times last season, Javion Surles making things happen just by scrambling was the best source of offense for the Golden Bears. That style of play led Lincoln to two region titles. With Surles being at UVA-Wise, Lincoln will hand the offense to junior Jack Poarch. The 6-foot-2 signal caller brings a strong and accurate arms to the Golden Bears’ passing attack. Poarch will have two game changers to throw to in all-state receiver Brian Garrett and JD Davis.
Lincoln is loaded at running back. Chorlon Garrett had a solid sophomore season. Garrett has worked hard to change his body in the off season and should be more explosive this season. Lincoln’s running game will also improve under running back coach Matt Griffith. The former Sylacauga coach had a 1,000-yard rusher for 15 straight seasons.
Lincoln opens the season Friday against Southside at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.