5 players to watch in The Daily Home’s coverage area this season

The 2020-21 basketball season will be unlike any other we have seen due to the various protocols that have been put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several guidelines are in place for the safety of the players and coaches.
On the court, this season has the potential of being an exciting one with the amount of talent returning throughout Talladega County.
Here is a look at some of the top boys basketball players in The Daily Home’s coverage area coming into this season:
Brian Garrett, G, Lincoln
Garrett had a huge junior season for the Golden Bears last winter. The 6-foot combo guard averaged 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block per game. Garrett proved to be one of the best shooters in the area last season as he shot 43 percent from behind the arc and 46 percent overall.
Garrett played his best a year ago against the top teams in the area. Garrett scored 25 points against Sylacauga in a losing effort. Later in the season, he hit six 3s en route to a 31-point performance against Talladega in the county tournament.
Crew Proctor, G, Sylacauga
Proctor had a stellar junior campaign last season for the Aggies. The guard averaged 15 points, three assists and three steals, and he took over 50 charges for Sylacauga.
Proctor led the Aggies (5-1) to a 1-1 record in Mountain Brook’s Turkey Jam Tournament last week. The senior scored 20 points in a losing effort against Class 6A Mountain Brook. Proctor scored 20 points and led the Aggies to a come-from-behind, 59-54 win over McAdory.
Arron Greene, G, Talladega
Greene will be expected to help Talladega reach the Final Four for the fifth time in a row. This season, however, Greene will be expected to lead. Last winter, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while playing alongside two-time 4A Player of the Year Kobe Simmons and all-state guard D’Corian Wilson.
Green played his best basketball of 2019-20 in the postseason as he made several game-changing plays. Greene scored 19 points in a 4A semifinal to lead Talladega past Montgomery Catholic. He also scored 12 points in Talladega’s loss to Williamson in the state championship game.
Chance Dandridge, G, Winterboro
Dandridge received valuable experience last season for the Bulldogs as a sophomore.
Dandridge is an explosive player. In the open court, the 5-foot-10 guard has the ability to get up and throw down highlight-reel dunks. Dandridge is one of two Winterboro players returning with varsity experience. Last season, he proved to be a vital piece for the Bulldogs.
With Winterboro focusing on playing more man-to-man defense and pressing, Dandridge should have plenty of opportunities to display his athleticism.
Lamarr Duncan, G, Childersburg
Duncan played a major role in leading Childersburg to a 20-12 record last season. Duncan can get it done on both ends of the court.
The senior guard can score in many ways as well as defend. Duncan will have to be a leader for this inexperienced Childersburg squad that only returns two players from last season’s team.