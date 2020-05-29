5 local school systems report no problems finishing academic year by deadline (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools across Alabama, a great deal of focus fell on high school seniors and whether they would be able to complete their coursework and graduate on time.
Many seniors across the state have now walked and been given their diplomas, and more graduation ceremonies are planned. But other students, in grades K-11, also missed the end of the school year.
As it turns out, they were able to complete their coursework on time as well.
“We were pretty much finished with everything by graduation day,” according to Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
The state gave the individual systems a deadline of June 5, and Lacey said some teachers are still calculating grades and some makeup work is still being turned in.
“During a ‘regular’ school year, everything would have been done and the grades would have been turned in by the last day of school, but the state superintendent gave us a little extra time this year,” Lacey said. “Just about everything is complete, but some are still getting finished up.”
Sylacauga
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars announced in his monthly report in a virtual board meeting April 28 that all schools in the system would remain on track to complete the 2019-20 academic year as originally scheduled.
“We did finish within our regular calendar, which the last day was May 21,” he said Friday afternoon. “We did hold a graduation ceremony for every grade that was moving on to the next school. Our high school graduation will be (Saturday morning, May 30) at 9.”
He commended all parties involved with ensuring the deadline was met.
“The work was phenomenal,” Segars said. “Teachers, staff, custodians, maintenance folks, everybody -- you can’t say enough for, No. 1, what we had to endure as families, but we had to make the effort to get the school year done on time and get all the academic things in place that needed to happen, yet you couldn’t reach out and touch the children.”
Segars said the scope of work for some on staff included plenty of time on the phone with students, in their emails or in meetings held via social media.
He added the Child Nutrition Program staff stepped up and kept the students in the community fed for 47 straight days without a day off.
“It was a heroic effort by everyone, and I’m certainly proud of them,” Segars said.
Segars said he made his report in April to show just how much went into keeping the schedule.
“People were working well outside what their contract calls (for) to make it happen,” he said. “On top of that, now you put a lot of responsibility on parents and folks in the community to do their part, too, and they didn’t get paid a dime for it. In fact, some of them were out of work and trying to manage a family. What a community to make this stuff happen. It was absolutely amazing.”
Talladega City
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball also singled out the hard work by teachers and principals to get everything covered on time.
“We had about 50/50 between students working virtually and those that picked up the education learning packets,” Ball said. “The teachers worked hard, and the principals worked very hard to keep everything going with the schools shut down.
“Everyone put in the work daily, but we had really flexible work schedules, with some teachers even coming in at night. We also had a lot of help from the staff with the feeding programs, so I’m just super pleased with the work the staff did.
“But the principals were really on the forefront with the learning programs, they really kept things going. I can’t say that we got zero complaints, but I will say it was pretty close.”
Ball said the staff also “made a decision to look especially closely at holdbacks. We had a very low rate of students who were held back, and those were cases where the student had been struggling all year, not necessarily just during the last few weeks of the year.
“Given the circumstances, I would say everything went as well as could be expected. In the elementary grades, there are some essential skills that we’re going to have to go back over at the beginning of next year, but we’ve already started planning for that.”
He added the system is hoping to upgrade its technology next year as well.
“We’ll be getting a roadmap to reopening from the state June 19, so we will have to take that into account as well,” he added.
St. Clair/Pell City
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said schools across the system finished classes for all grades May 28.
“We are done,” Howard said Thursday. “We ended the exact same day as the old calendar.”
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system is also finishing up on time.
Martin said all grades were expected to be finalized by Friday, May 29.
“They’re done” Martin said Friday. “We’ve even gotten our dual enrollment grades.”
Staff writers Shane Dunaway and Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.