5 girls to watch on basketball court in Daily Home's coverage area in 2020-21

The 2020-21 girls basketball season will be like no other, with teams dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a look at some of the top players in The Daily Home’s coverage area coming into this season:
Faith Johnson, G, TC Central
The silent assassin is poised to have another big year for Talladega County Central. Last season, the two-time all-state guard averaged 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Johnson, a junior, played a major role in leading the Lady Fighting Tigers (23-10) to the Northeast Regional championship game at Jacksonville State. Johnson scored 20 points in TC Central’s 65-54 win over Valley Head in the Sweet 16.
Tori Winslett, G, Pell City
Winslett is a prolific scorer. The junior guard started the season by scoring 40 points against Talladega and put together a 24-point outing in a win over Sylacauga. Winslett is a key piece of a young Pell City team that has the potential to be very good for the foreseeable future.
Kya Brown, G, Winterboro
Brown proved to be one of the best scorers in the area last season.
She averaged 17 points per game last winter as a freshman. Brown has a full arsenal on the offensive end of the court. The junior can knock down shots from the perimeter, attack the basket and drain midrange shots. This season, Brown will have the potential to get out in transition more as the Lady Bulldogs will focus more on defense.
Trinity Webb, F, Talladega
Webb has the potential to be the next standout for Talladega. The freshman is playing her third season on varsity and is nearing 1,000 points for her career.
Webb is a double-double threat every time she steps on the court. This season, Webb has taken her game to the next level. On Monday, Webb hit a 3 to send Talladega into overtime against Southside-Gadsden. Webb and the Lady Tigers pulled out a 50-48 win. Webb finished with 24 points.
Dakota Johnson, F, Sylacauga
Brown has a huge target on her this season. The Lady Aggies’ forward signed a scholarship with Chattahoochee Valley Community College in November.
Brown played a major role in helping Sylacauga return to the Elite 8 last season and was selected to the Class 4A-5A All-Talladega County Team. Brown brings energy and has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.